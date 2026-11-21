Washington DC: Citing India's 7 per cent GDP growth rate and low interest rates by the central bank (RBI), US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) criticised the American central bank for keeping borrowing costs high, arguing that the US economy could achieve growth of 15 to 20 per cent if interest rates were lowered.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump accused the US Federal Reserve of being "very political" and alleged that it raised interest rates whenever America announced strong economic figures, instead of lowering them to support further economic growth.

"Interest rates are too high because we have a very political Fed. I'm not blaming the chairman, but the fact that we have a very political Fed. Whenever we announce good numbers, they raise the interest rates. They do that for a reason. It should be the opposite," Trump said.

He argued that strong economic performance should allow the US to lower interest rates, as better financial figures indicated improved creditworthiness. However, he alleged that the Federal Reserve was following the opposite approach, thereby restricting the country's economic potential.

"We do just the opposite. We do it to destroy the country. When we have these great numbers, you shouldn't keep raising the rates. You should lower rates because we're a better credit. We would have a GDP of 15 or 20 per cent, not 4 per cent. We'd pay off the debt very rapidly. That's the way it should work. But we do it in reverse," he said.

Drawing a comparison with India, Trump pointed to the country's low interest rates and 7 per cent GDP growth, suggesting that the US could achieve significantly higher growth if it followed a similar approach.

"If you look at India, they have low interest rates, and they have a 7 per cent GDP. We'd have a 14%, 15%, maybe even a 20% GDP. It's really a sad thing when you do so great and then they (Fed) raise the interest rate. The fact is, we've blown through it," the US President said.

Trump further argued that the US should have the lowest interest rates, citing its position in the global economy and its contribution to the economic success of other countries.

Explaining his reasoning, he said, "We're the country that makes other countries successful. Some of them are considered financial elite, but they are not. They are only elite because of us. So we should have the lowest."

Trump's remarks came amid his continued criticism of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy. This comes as US inflation continues to remain well above the Federal Reserve's 2 per cent target.

According to the data cited in his speech, the annual personal consumption expenditures (PCE) inflation rate stood at 3.6 per cent in September, while core PCE inflation, which excludes food and energy prices, was 3.1 per cent.