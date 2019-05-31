Friday, May 31, 2019 | Last Update : 08:46 AM IST

World, Americas

'Done Deal': US end India's trade preference

AFP
Published : May 31, 2019, 8:27 am IST
Updated : May 31, 2019, 8:30 am IST

President Donald Trump's administration said in March it was removing India from the Generalized System of Preferences.

A senior US official voiced hope for warm relations with PM Modi but said that the March decision would move forward. (Photo:AP)
 A senior US official voiced hope for warm relations with PM Modi but said that the March decision would move forward. (Photo:AP)

Washington: A US decision to evict India from a key trade pact is a "done deal," an official said Thursday, despite Washington's desire for close relations with re-elected Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

President Donald Trump's administration said in March it was removing India from the Generalized System of Preferences, which gives favorable access to goods from developing countries.

India, which had been the top beneficiary of the deal under which it exported $5.6 billion to the United States in 2017, protested that it could make no counter-proposals due to laws that forbid policy-making during the election season.

A senior US official voiced hope for warm relations with PM Modi but said that the March decision would move forward.

"I think that suspension was a done deal. Now the task is how do we look ahead, how do we work under the second Modi administration to identify a path forward," the official said on condition of anonymity.

"We believe there is enormous potential to grow our trade relationship and to help stimulate the jobs that Prime Minister Modi has committed to bringing to an overwhelmingly young Indian population," she said.

The official said that India "remains one of the least open major economies in the world," adding: "The Trump administration is committed to ensuring free, fair and reciprocal trade."

The Trump administration said it was removing India from the GSP due to trade barriers and also terminating the status for Turkey on the grounds that it was no longer a developing country.

Trump has taken a tough line on trade even with US allies and has been especially incensed at Indian tariffs on high-end manufactured goods such as motorcycles.

In another major sticking point in negotiations that led to the decision, the United States had pressed India to loosen regulations on the import of US dairy products.

India had objected on cultural grounds as US cows are often fed blood meal from other cattle. As most Hindus do not eat beef, India unsuccessfully asked the US dairy industry to certify how the cows are fed.

The official nonetheless said that the United States hoped to boost relations with PM Modi, including on defense cooperation.

PM Modi is scheduled to meet President Trump in late June on the sidelines of a Group of 20 summit in Osaka.

Tags: pm narendra modi, donald trump, tariffs
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

Latest From World

Neither the Defence Secretary, nor the Inspector General of Police nor any other officer had informed the President about a warning letter received from a friendly foreign country. (Photo:AP)

Sri Lankan President denies he was informed about Easter Sunday attacks

Balochistan province's former Chief Minister Sardar Akhtar Mengal has said that 80 per cent of Pakistanis are traitors. (Photo: ANI)

80 per cent Pakistanis are traitors: Former CM of Balochistan

Modi was arrested by uniformed Scotland Yard officers on an extradition warrant from a Metro Bank branch in central London as he attempted to open a new bank account on March 19 and has been in prison since. (Photo: File)

UK court remands Nirav Modi till June 27

The Pakistan government has termed the action in accordance with the National Action Plan and meeting the obligations of the FATF. (Photo: File)

Pakistan arrests 6 Jaish-e-Mohammed members over charges of terror funding

MOST POPULAR

1

First look at Samsung Galaxy Note 10

2

ICC World Cup 2019: West Indies vs Pakistan; DC's Dream11 Prediction

3

Malala Yousafzai takes a dig at India ahead of World Cup 2019; see video

4

Official Apple iOS 13 screenshots leaked online and they look gbeautiful

5

Outrage after video showing restaurant employee bathing in kitchen goes viral

more

Editors' Picks

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

Divya Dutta with her nephew.

Mother's Day 2019: Divya Dutta has this to say about motherhood in her emotional note

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Tiger Shroff, Katrina Kaif, Saif Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor Shanaya Kapoor and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Tiger, Saif, Katrina, Malaika and others snapped in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif, Arjun Rampal, Gabriella Demetriades, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap! Arjun-Gabriella, Hrithik, Katrina and others spotted in Mumbai

On Monday morning, Ajay Devgn's father and Bollywood's legendary action director, Veeru Devgan passed away at the age of 77. Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Vidya Balan, Tusshar Kapoor, Shekhar Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and others pay homage to the late action director. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Veeru Devgan funeral: Big B, SRK, Arjun and others pay homage

Bollywood celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Malaika Arora, Huma Qureshi and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Deepika, Kartik, Malaika and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Aamir Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Nushrat Bharucha, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur, Saif Ali Khan, Raveena Tandon and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Aamir, Vicky, Katrina, Kareena & others snapped in Mumbai

On Thursday, Arjun Kapoor and the makers of India's Most Wanted arranged special screening for Bollywood celebrities. Stars like Anushka Sharma, Malaika Arora, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Ali Abbas Zafar, Kartik Aaryan and others were snapped at the screening of Arjun Kapoor starrer. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Ranveer, Malaika, Anushka & others watch Arjun's India's Most Wanted

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham