'No hurry, quality of transaction important': Trump on trade deal with China

Trump also said he would not increase existing tariffs to China.
Washington: US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that while his meeting with China's President Xi Jinping was far better than expected, he was "in no hurry" to cut a trade deal.
....again with China as our relationship with them continues to be a very good one. The quality of the transaction is far more important to me than speed. I am in no hurry, but things look very good! There will be no reduction in the Tariffs currently being charged to China.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2019
"I am in no hurry, but things look very good," Trump wrote in a post on Twitter, referring to ongoing talks between Washington and Beijing.
"The quality of the transaction is far more important to me than speed."