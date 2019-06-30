Sunday, Jun 30, 2019 | Last Update : 01:39 PM IST

World, Americas

'No hurry, quality of transaction important': Trump on trade deal with China

REUTERS
Published : Jun 30, 2019, 12:29 pm IST
Updated : Jun 30, 2019, 12:29 pm IST

Trump also said he would not increase existing tariffs to China.

'I am in no hurry, but things look very good,' Trump wrote in a post on Twitter, referring to ongoing talks between Washington and Beijing. (Photo: File)
 'I am in no hurry, but things look very good,' Trump wrote in a post on Twitter, referring to ongoing talks between Washington and Beijing. (Photo: File)

Washington:  US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that while his meeting with China's President Xi Jinping was far better than expected, he was "in no hurry" to cut a trade deal.

Trump also said he would not increase existing tariffs to China.

"I am in no hurry, but things look very good," Trump wrote in a post on Twitter, referring to ongoing talks between Washington and Beijing.

"The quality of the transaction is far more important to me than speed."

Tags: donald trump, xi jinping, global trade war
Location: United States, District of Columbia

Latest From World

President Donald Trump met North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on the heavily fortified border between North and South Korea on Sunday. (Photo: AP)

Here is the timeline of ups and downs in Donald Trump - Kim Jong Un negotiations

Pakistan's high commissioner in London welcomed the announcement. (Photo: AP)

Prince William and wife Kate announce official visit to Pakistan in Autumn

After shaking hands with Kim over the line that marks where their two countries and their allies fought each other to a standstill in the 1950-53 Korean War, Trump walked for several steps into North Korean territory, before another handshake. (Photo: AP)

Trump meets Kim Jong Un, becomes first US leader to enter North Korean territory

A Largo woman who was visiting St Pete Beach came across a sad scene of a black skimmer seabird picking the butt up and putting it in the baby’s mouth. (Photo: Facebook | Karen Catbird)

Mother bird feeds cigarette to chick, gives heartbreaking sight to beachgoers

MOST POPULAR

1

Gift books, not bouquets: PM Modi urges nation to read, have discussions on NaMo app

2

Watch: BJP MP Balaknath's chopper loses control, spins then flies off

3

World Asteroid Day 2019: Why and when this day is observed globally

4

WhatsApp is good for our well-being

5

Mother bird feeds cigarette to chick, gives heartbreaking sight to beachgoers

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Kangana Ranaut, Varun Dhawan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, Sidharth Malhotra and others set monsoon fashion goals for their fans. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Monsoon fashion: Hrithik, Kangana, Deepika & others step out in style; see pics

Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Pooja Hegde, Sidharth Malhotra and others snapped in stylish avatar in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stylish Bollywood: Varun, Vicky, Janhvi & others step out in style

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, Janhvi Kapoor and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Shahid-Kiara, John, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

TV queen Ekta Kapoor turned 44 on June 7. Hence, the producer hosted a birthday bash at her residence in Mumbai. Interestingly, Bollywood and TV celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Nushrat Bharucha, Krystle D'souza, Mahie Gill and others had attended the bash. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ekta Kapoor b'day bash: Sidharth, Nushrat & others attend TV queen's party

Bollywood divas like Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Malaika Arora, Hina Khan and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Beauties in town: Deepika, Kangana, Anushka and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka Chopra and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Malaika, Shahid-Kiara, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham