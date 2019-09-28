Saturday, Sep 28, 2019 | Last Update : 10:07 AM IST

World, Americas

Democrat leader Tulsi Gabbard meets PM Modi in New York

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 28, 2019, 9:21 am IST
Updated : Sep 28, 2019, 9:21 am IST

The meeting comes a week after the Democratic Party member apologised for not able to attend “Howdy, Modi” event.

Gabbard had added that India was one of America's closest allies in Asia and is a country of growing importance in a critical region of the world. (Photo: ANI)
 Gabbard had added that India was one of America's closest allies in Asia and is a country of growing importance in a critical region of the world. (Photo: ANI)

New York: Tulsi Gabbard, the first Hindu elected to the US Congress, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New York in an unscheduled meeting on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly on Friday.

The meeting comes a week after the Democratic Party member apologised for not able to attend “Howdy, Modi” event, where Modi backed US president Donald Trump for a second term.

Recently, Gabbard  hit back at critics who accused the Democratic candidate of being a "Hindu nationalist", saying questioning her commitment to America while not probing non-Hindu leaders creates a "double standard" that can only be rooted in "religious bigotry".

After the meeting with the Indian Prime Minister, Gabbard said: “My meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India's democratically elected leader, have been highlighted as 'proof' of this and portrayed as somehow being out of the ordinary or somehow suspect, even though President (Barack) Obama, Secretary (Hillary) Clinton, President (Donald) Trump and many of my colleagues in Congress have met with and worked with him."

She also said that she was I am proud to be the first Hindu-American to have been elected to Congress, and now, the first Hindu-American to run for president. Gabbard had added that India was one of America's closest allies in Asia and is a country of growing importance in a critical region of the world.

On January 11, she announced that she would be running for the White House in 2020.

Tags: tulsi gabbard, narendra modi, donald trump, un general assembly
Location: United States, District of Columbia

Latest From World

A federal judge in California on Friday blocked a bid by the Trump administration that would have allowed for undocumented migrant children to be detained indefinitely. (Photo: File)

US judge blocks Trump's bid to detain migrant kids indefinitely

Addressing the UN, Modi said that the 21st-century India was making an effort not just for itself but for the world whether it was in the fight against global warming, peacekeeping missions, or alleviating millions of people from poverty. (Photo: PTI)

PM Modi in UNGA address positions India as a world leader

US President Donald Trump's special representative for Ukraine, Kurt Volker, resigned on Friday, sources familiar with the situation said. (Photo: AFP)

Amid probe, Trump's envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker resigns: sources

When asked about US President Donald Trump and others who have mocked her, the 16-year-old activist said they likely feel their world view and interests are being threatened by climate activism. (Photo: File)

Greta Thunberg: Grown-ups mock children because world view threatened

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple iPhone 12 killer to come with radical camera technology

2

2020 Apple iPhone 12 trailer released; the future is curved

3

Samsung Galaxy A50s review: The A50 with an upgraded camera!

4

Netizens laud K'taka cop cleaning waterlogged road; see video

5

Smriti Irani's husband has a 'biwi se pareshan' look. Netizens can't stop laughing

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

This Christian Siriano dress had a plain black, figure-hugging design with a multi-coloured cape billowing behind it. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Dazzling colours graced the ramp

The Nobel Peace Prize winning Catholic nun who spent 45-years serving for the poor, sick, orphaned, and dying. (Photo: AP)

Hymns and prayers: Kolkata celebrates death annversary of Saint Mother Teresa

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham