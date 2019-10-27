Sunday, Oct 27, 2019 | Last Update : 10:26 AM IST

'Something very big has just happened': Trump to make major announcement

Just last week he used the same room to announce that a ceasefire between Turkey and the Kurds had taken hold.

US President Donald Trump plans to make a "major statement" at the White House at 9 am EST (1300 GMT) on Sunday, White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said late on Saturday. (Photo: File)
Washington: US President Donald Trump plans to make a "major statement" at the White House at 9 am EST (1300 GMT) on Sunday, White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said late on Saturday.

Gidley gave no further details, and it was unclear what the topic of Trump's statement might be.

The President gave an indication that something was afoot earlier on Saturday night when he tweeted without explanation, "Something very big has just happened!"

Donald Trump has been frustrated by the US news media's heavy focus on the Democratic-led impeachment inquiry, which he calls an illegitimate witch hunt. He has also faced withering criticism from both Republicans and Democrats alike for his US troop withdrawal from northeastern Syria, which permitted Turkey to attack America's Kurdish allies.

Trump was expected to make the statement in the White House Diplomatic Reception Room, which he has used to make a number of major announcements.

Just last week he used the same room to announce that a ceasefire between Turkey and the Kurds had taken hold.

