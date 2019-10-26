Saturday, Oct 26, 2019 | Last Update : 11:05 AM IST

World, Americas

'Diwali in US an important reminder of religious liberty,' says Trump

PTI
Published : Oct 26, 2019, 9:11 am IST
Updated : Oct 26, 2019, 9:11 am IST

A day earlier, Trump celebrated Diwali in the Oval Office with a small group of Indian-Americans. The event was closed for the press.

"As Diwali commences, Melania and I wish those observing the Festival of Lights a blessed and happy celebration," said the US President. (Photo: File)
 "As Diwali commences, Melania and I wish those observing the Festival of Lights a blessed and happy celebration," said the US President. (Photo: File)

Washington: Sending Diwali greetings to Hindus, Jains, Sikhs and Buddhists, US President Donald Trump on Friday said that the observance of the festival of lights throughout America is an important reminder of the significance of the country's core tenets - religious liberty.

A day earlier, Trump celebrated Diwali in the Oval Office with a small group of Indian-Americans. The event was closed for the press. "The observance of Diwali throughout America is an important reminder of the significance of one of our Nation's core tenets - religious liberty," Trump said in a statement ahead of the Diwali celebrations in India, the US and across the world.

"My Administration will continue to defend the rights enshrined in our Constitution that enable people of all faiths to worship according to their beliefs and conscience,” he said.

"As Diwali commences, Melania and I wish those observing the Festival of Lights a blessed and happy celebration," said the US President.

For many Hindus, Jains, Sikhs, and Buddhists in the US and around the globe, this sacred period is an opportunity to commemorate the victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance, he said.

"Throughout this holy time, members of these faiths engage in prayer, light diyas and lanterns, and partake in traditional feasts and other festivities with friends and family,” Trump said. Diwali is being celebrated in India on October 27 this year.  

Tags: diwali, donald trump, white house, oval office
Location: United States, District of Columbia

Latest From World

The deal is a major win for Microsoft’s cloud business Azure, which has long been playing catch-up to Amazon’s market leading Amazon Web Services. Microsoft said it was preparing a statement. (Representational Image)

Pentagon hands USD 10 billion 'war cloud' deal to Microsoft, snubs Amazon

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Photo: File)

‘To Tim’: In tweet, Trump laments loss of iPhone home button

The 69-year-old Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo was rushed to the Services Hospital in Lahore from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) office late on Monday night after a massive drop in his platelet count. (Photo: File)

Lahore High Court grants bail to ailing Sharif on medical grounds

'If you start legitimising terrorists like this, tomorrow you will end up meeting with Baghdadi as well,' Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said in televised remarks. (Photo: Twitter)

Turkey warns US meeting with SDF chief would 'legitimise terrorists'

MOST POPULAR

1

Jays x-Five review: Astonishingly cheap

2

Hundreds in Australia flock to climb Uluru, giant monolith, for last time

3

Painting of PM, Mahatma Gandhi receives highest bid at mementos e-auction

4

Watch: Snake eating another snake gets stung by wasp

5

Radical new Apple leak poses major threat to iPhone 11

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

On Thursday, Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh launched their upcoming film, Marjaavaan's trailer in Mumbai. The actors made a stylish appearance at the launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Marjaavaan: Riteish, Sidharth, Rakul & Tara make stylish appearance at launch

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham