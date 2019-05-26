Sunday, May 26, 2019 | Last Update : 10:45 AM IST

World, Americas

North Korea's weapon test did not disturb me: Trump

ANI
Published : May 26, 2019, 9:01 am IST
Updated : May 26, 2019, 9:01 am IST

"North Korea fired off some small weapons, which disturbed some of my people, and others, but not me, Trump wrote on Twitter.

The Japanese government has said that North Korea's recent test of short-range missiles violated the UN resolutions. (Photo:AP)
 The Japanese government has said that North Korea's recent test of short-range missiles violated the UN resolutions. (Photo:AP)

Tokyo: United States President Donald Trump on Sunday said he was not "disturbed" by the short-range missile tests recently conducted by North Korea, unlike "his people and others".

"North Korea fired off some small weapons, which disturbed some of my people, and others, but not me. I have confidence that Chairman Kim will keep his promise to me, and also smiled when he called Swampman Joe Bidan a low IQ individual, and worse. Perhaps that's sending me a signal?" the president wrote on Twitter.

The remarks made by Trump, who is on a four-day state visit to Japan, came as a major blow ahead of his meetings with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, which are set to begin in a few hours.

The Japanese government has said that North Korea's recent test of short-range missiles violated the UN resolutions, a determination that national security adviser John Bolton had also agreed with in Tokyo on Saturday during a briefing with reporters before Trump arrived in Japan.

Bolton was quoted as saying by Al Jazeera that North Korea on May 4 and 9 tested short-range ballistic missiles, ending a pause in launches that began in late 2017.

During his meeting with Abe, Trump is also expected to reflect on a possible summit between Abe and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un as an additional push toward resolving North Korea's missile and nuclear threats.

The two leaders are to discuss North Korea as well as trade, security, and tensions with Iran.

Tags: donald trump, kim jong un, de-nuclearisation
Location: Japan, Tokyo-to, Tokyo

Latest From World

According to highly places sources in the police department, the coastal police stations and coastal district police chiefs have been alerted. (Representational Image)

ISIS boat reportedly sets off from Sri Lanka, Kerala coast on high alert

About a dozen contenders in total are thought to be considering a tilt at the leadership. (Photo:AP)

Race to replace Theresa May as UK PM heats up

Riding on muscular nationalism and a strident anti-Congress plank spearheaded by Prime Minister Modi, the BJP on Thursday got an overwhelming majority in the Lok Sabha. (Photo:AP)

China wishes to work with PM Modi again, after victory in polls

Pope Francis says every child is a gift that changes the history of a family. (Photo:AP)

Pope Francis condemns abortion, says use amounts to hiring of ‘paid killer’

MOST POPULAR

1

Pope Francis condemns abortion, says use amounts to hiring of ‘paid killer’

2

Muslim family names newborn son 'Narendra Modi' in UP

3

Here are some hilarious election result-themed memes

4

Warner, Smith booed by crowd in warm-up match against England

5

Man slapped a staggering 52 times by girlfriend

more

Editors' Picks

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

Divya Dutta with her nephew.

Mother's Day 2019: Divya Dutta has this to say about motherhood in her emotional note

more

ALSO FROMLife

The most stylish of the lot of Indian celebrities who graced the red carpet at Cannes this year.

Cannes Film Festival 2019: India’s most stylish

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 10.

Cannes Film Festival Day 9: Celebrities turn up for Cinema against AIDS benefit

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 9.

Cannes Film Festival Day 9: Celebrities stun on the red carpet

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 8.

Cannes Film Festival Day 8: Glitz and glam on a roll

A model is seen with peony design body paint and a hat made of peonies. (Photo: AP/Matt Dunham)

RHS Chelsea Flower Show: A celebration of horticultural excellence

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 7.

Cannes Film Festival Day 7: Celebs put on a display of dazzling dresses

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham