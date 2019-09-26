Wednesday, Sep 25, 2019 | Last Update : 10:26 PM IST

Trump prodded Ukraine leader on Biden claims

AP
In the call, Trump alleged that Biden sought to interfere with a Ukrainian prosecutor's investigation of the former VP's son Hunter.

US President DonaldTrump. (Photo: AP)
New York: President Donald Trump repeatedly prodded Ukraine's new leader to work with Rudy Giuliani and the US attorney general to investigate Democratic political rival Joe Biden, according to a rough transcript summarizing the call released on Wednesday.

In the call, Trump raised unsubstantiated allegations that Biden sought to interfere with a Ukrainian prosecutor's investigation of the former vice president's son Hunter.

"There's a lot of talk about Biden's son, that Biden stopped the prosecution and a lot of people want to find out about that," Trump said to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

The conversation between the two leaders is one piece of a whistleblower's complaint, which followed the July 25 call.

The complaint is central to the formal impeachment inquiry launched Tuesday by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

