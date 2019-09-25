Wednesday, Sep 25, 2019 | Last Update : 09:59 AM IST

World, Americas

On sidelines of UN General Assembly., PM Modi meets with leaders of Pacific Island countries

PTI
Published : Sep 25, 2019, 9:04 am IST
Updated : Sep 25, 2019, 9:04 am IST

This was the first time the prime minister met leaders of the Pacific Islands Developing States (PSIDS) in a plurilateral format, it added.

MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar posted a photo of the prime minister with the leaders of the Pacific Island countries on Twitter. (Photo: MEA Twitter)
 MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar posted a photo of the prime minister with the leaders of the Pacific Island countries on Twitter. (Photo: MEA Twitter)

New York: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with leaders of the Pacific Island countries on the sidelines of the 74th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session here on Wednesday and demonstrated India's commitment to advancing their development priorities, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

This was the first time the prime minister met leaders of the Pacific Islands Developing States (PSIDS) in a plurilateral format, it added.

A release issued by the MEA said the meeting was attended by the heads of delegations of Fiji, Republic of Kiribati, Republic of Marshall Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Republic of Nauru, Republic of Palau, Independent State of Papua New Guinea, The Independent State of Samoa, Solomon Islands, Kingdom of Tonga, Tuvalu and Republic of Vanuatu.

MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar posted a photo of the prime minister with the leaders of the Pacific Island countries on Twitter.

The Ministry also posted a full statement of the meeting.

The leaders deliberated on a wide range of issues, including sharing of development experiences for attainment of sustainable development goals (SDGs), enhancing cooperation in renewable energy, joining the newly-launched Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, capacity building, implementation of projects under the India-UN Development Partnership Fund and a roadmap for future India-PSIDS cooperation, it added.

"India's relationship with Pacific Island nations has deepened with the evolution of Act East Policy, resulting in the setting up of the action-oriented Forum for India-Pacific Island Cooperation (FIPIC)," the release said

During the first and second editions of the FIPIC summits in Fiji (2015) and Jaipur (2016), PM Modi had articulated India's desire to be a close partner of the Pacific Island nations and its readiness to work closely to advance their developmental agenda, it added.

During Wednesday's meeting, the prime minister emphasised that India and the PSIDS had shared values and a shared future, and highlighted the need for development policies to be inclusive and sustainable to reduce inequality and contribute to empowerment and improvement of the quality of people's lives, according to the release.

He said India was equally committed to tackle the impact of climate change and supported the efforts of the PSIDS to achieve their developmental goals through necessary developmental and technical assistance.

PM Modi underlined the reality of climate change and called for increasing the share of renewable energy in the total energy mix to mitigate many adverse effects of climate change, the release said.

Expressing India's readiness to share its experiences in developing alternate energy, he voiced satisfaction as many countries from the region had joined the International Solar Alliance and invited others to join this initiative.

The prime minister also invited leaders of the PSIDS to join the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI).

"In the spirit of his fundamental Mantra ''Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas aur Sabka Vishwas'' (together with all, for the development of all and with the trust of all) PM Modi announced allocation of USD 12 million grant (USD 1 million to each PSIDS) towards implementation of high impact developmental project in the area of their choice.

"In addition, a concessional Line of Credit of USD 150 Million which can be availed by the PSIDS for undertaking solar, renewable energy and climate related projects based on each country's requirement was announced," the release said.

Reaffirming his commitment to providing developmental assistance for capacity building, the prime minister proposed to depute technical experts to provide training and offered to organise specialised courses also under the ITEC programme in priority areas identified by the partner countries, including training of diplomats from the Pacific Island nations at the Foreign Service Institute, it added.

In the health sector, PM Modi offered to organise a Jaipur Foot Artificial Limb Fitment Camp in a Pacific regional hub under the "India for Humanity" programme.

"To further enhance people-to-people contact, PM announced a Distinguished Visitors Programme under which eminent persons from these countries can visit India. India would also welcome the visit of a Parliamentarian delegation from the PICs to India."

"To continue High-Level engagement, PM extended an invitation to all the leaders for the 3rd FIPIC Summit to be held in Port Moresby in first half of 2020," the release issued by the MEA said.

It added that the leaders of the PSIDS welcomed the initiatives proposed by the prime minister to strengthen engagement and cooperation between the two sides and reassured full support from their respective governments.

Tags: narendra modi, raveesh kumar, united nations general assembly, ministry of external affairs
Location: United States, New York

Latest From World

Confirming he was turned away from the event, the comic, in an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers narrated how intense things got. (Photo: File)

They were honouring me while blackballing me: Hasan Minhaj on 'Howdy Modi' event

Prime Minister Modi and President Trump met on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly session. (Photo: PTI)

India wants 'concrete steps' from Pak before talks: Modi tells Trump

The two leaders met for the second time in less than three days on Tuesday. (Photo: File)

‘We’ll have a trade deal very soon’: Donald Trump after meeting PM Modi

'Campaign has not only improved lives of crores of Indians, but has also played significant role in achieving goals set by UN,' Modi said. (Photo: Twitter)

PM Modi receives award for Swacch Bharat campaign

MOST POPULAR

1

New budget camera king trashes Android rivals in specs

2

In India, Apple iPhone 11 preorders go ‘out of stock’

3

New dangerous Apple bug affects millions of iPhone users

4

WhatsApp's new feature allows you to share stories to Facebook

5

Watch: Climate activist Greta Thunberg's frown as Donald Trump passes her

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

This Christian Siriano dress had a plain black, figure-hugging design with a multi-coloured cape billowing behind it. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Dazzling colours graced the ramp

The Nobel Peace Prize winning Catholic nun who spent 45-years serving for the poor, sick, orphaned, and dying. (Photo: AP)

Hymns and prayers: Kolkata celebrates death annversary of Saint Mother Teresa

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham