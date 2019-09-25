Wednesday, Sep 25, 2019 | Last Update : 04:05 AM IST

Future belongs to patriots, not globalists: Donald Trump at UNGA

PTI
The President implored the world’s leaders to prioritise their own nations, with strong borders and one-on-one trade deals.

US President Donald Trump (Photo:AP)
United Nations: Facing growing calls for his impeachment, President Donald Trump addressed the UN General Assembly on Tuesday and delivered a roaring defense of nationalism and American sovereignty even as he tried to rally a multinational response to Iran’s escalating aggression.

The President implored the world’s leaders to prioritise their own nations, with strong borders and one-on-one trade deals, rejecting sweeping transnational organisations and alliances.

“The future does not belong to globalists. The future belongs to patriots. The future belongs to sovereign and independent nations,” Mr Trump told a murmuring crowd at the General Assembly.

“Globalism exerted a religious pull over past leaders causing them to ignore their own national interests. Those days are over.”

Focusing on the US’ self-interest, Mr Trump said that the nation’s security was jeopardised by the threat posed by Iran and warned Tehran to stop its aggression toward Washington’s allies in the Middle East. “As long as Iran’s menacing behaviour continues sanctions will not be lifted. They will be tightened,” Mr Trump warned.

