Tuesday, Sep 24, 2019 | Last Update : 10:39 AM IST

World, Americas

Joining US war after 9/11 one of biggest blunders: Pak PM Imran Khan

PTI
Published : Sep 24, 2019, 9:02 am IST
Updated : Sep 24, 2019, 9:02 am IST

After the US invasion following the 9/11 attack, Pakistan supported the American forces against the Taliban.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said his country committed "one of the biggest blunders" by joining the US after the 9/11 attacks. (Photo: File)
 Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said his country committed "one of the biggest blunders" by joining the US after the 9/11 attacks. (Photo: File)

New York: Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said his country committed "one of the biggest blunders" by joining the US after the 9/11 attacks. The previous governments "should not have pledged what they could not deliver", Khan said, referring to General Pervez Musharraf's decision to side with the US.

Pakistan was one of the three countries that recognised the Taliban government in Afghanistan before the US invasion in 2001. After the US invasion following the 9/11 attack, Pakistan supported the American forces against the Taliban.

"In the 1980s, when the Soviets invaded Afghanistan, Pakistan, helped by the US, organised the resistance to the Soviets. The ISI (Inter-Services Intelligence) trained militants who were invited from all over the Muslim world for jihad against the Soviets," Mr Khan said in response to a question at the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) think tank in New York City.

"And so we created these militant groups to fight the Soviets... Jihadis were heroes then. Come 1989, Soviets leave Afghanistan, the US packs up and leaves Afghanistan... And we were left with these groups," he added.

"Then comes 9/11, and Pakistan again joins the US in the war on terror and now we are required to go after these groups as terrorists. They were indoctrinated that fighting foreign occupation is jihad but now when the US arrived in Afghanistan, it was supposed to be terrorism," Khan said.

"So Pakistan took a real battering in this," he said, adding that Pakistan should have stayed neutral in the conflict.

He said there could be no military solution in Afghanistan, adding he will ask US President Donald Trump to resume peace talks.

"For 19 years if you have not been able to succeed, you are not going to be able to succeed in another 19 years," he added.

On Pakistan's fragile economy, Khan said his government had inherited "the biggest current account deficit" in the country's history and "so the first year has been a real struggle."

Khan thanked China for helping "when we were at the rock bottom".

Tags: imran khan, us, donald trump, 9/11 attacks
Location: United States, New York, New York

Latest From World

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump share a great synergy and their second meeting within a span of two days will take the India-US relations to greater heights, said Consul General of India in New York, Sandeep Chakravarty, on Tuesday. (Photo: ANI)

India-US share 'most important relationship in world': Consul General of India in New York

PM Modi made the comments while speaking at the Leaders' Dialogue on Strategic Responses to Terrorist and Violent Extremist Narratives at the United Nations headquarters in New York. (Photo: PTI)

Modi takes a dig on China for helping Pak, says 'terrorists' shouldn’t be given funds, arms

Mexico is bracing for a

Mexico braces for 'powerful' impact as Thomas Cook collapses after tourists get stranded

Trump could negotiate 'better' Iran deal, says UK's Boris Johnson

MOST POPULAR

1

E-commerce can boost consumption, expect strong demand from small towns, cities: Flipkart

2

Mahesh Babu bags prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award for Best Actor!

3

Why is it traditional to have a diamond engagement ring?

4

TVS launches sportier NTorq 125 Race Edition

5

Who is a better negotiator, me or Donald Trump, Modi reveals the secret

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

This Christian Siriano dress had a plain black, figure-hugging design with a multi-coloured cape billowing behind it. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Dazzling colours graced the ramp

The Nobel Peace Prize winning Catholic nun who spent 45-years serving for the poor, sick, orphaned, and dying. (Photo: AP)

Hymns and prayers: Kolkata celebrates death annversary of Saint Mother Teresa

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham