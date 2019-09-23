Monday, Sep 23, 2019 | Last Update : 11:43 AM IST

'USA Loves India': Donald Trump tweets after grand 'Howdy, Modi!' event

PTI
Published : Sep 23, 2019
Updated : Sep 23, 2019, 8:30 am IST

It was for the first time that Trump and Modi shared a stage together and addressed a record crowd of 50,000 Indian-Americans.

Earlier in his speech, Trump described Modi as America's "greatest" and "most loyal friend", and said the prime minister was doing an exceptional job for India. (Photo: ANI)
Houston: President Donald Trump said on Sunday the USA loves India, expressing his gratitude to over 50,000 India-Americans for giving him and Prime Minister Narendra Modi a rousing welcome on their arrival at the packed NRG stadium here for the much-awaited "Howdy, Modi" event.

Trump and Modi embraced each other and walked together towards the stage waving at the boisterous crowd that had been waiting eagerly for the historic occasion. It was for the first time that Trump and Modi shared a stage together and addressed a record crowd of 50,000 Indian-Americans.

"The USA loves India!" Trump said in a succinct tweet. He described as "incredible" the electric atmosphere at the NRG arena in Houston.

Earlier in his speech, Trump described Modi as America's "greatest" and "most loyal friend", and said the prime minister was doing an exceptional job for India. "Under Prime Minister Modi the world is witnessing a strong, thriving and sovereign India," he said. Trump said he was looking forward to work with Modi to make "our nations more prosperous than ever before".

