Monday, Sep 23, 2019 | Last Update : 11:43 AM IST

World, Americas

Modi presented keys to Houston City on arrival at 'Howdy, Modi' event

PTI
Published : Sep 23, 2019, 8:57 am IST
Updated : Sep 23, 2019, 8:57 am IST

After welcoming Modi at the event, Turner handed over the oversized keys to the city of Houston to him.

About two dozen governors and members of the US Congress also attended the event. (Photo: AP)
 About two dozen governors and members of the US Congress also attended the event. (Photo: AP)

Houston: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Sunday presented with the keys to the Houston City by its Mayor Sylvester Turner on his arrival at the 'Howdy Modi' mega event here.

After welcoming Modi at the event, Turner handed over the oversized keys to the city of Houston to him. At the start of the event, Turner told the crowd that Houston is the most diverse city in the county. "In Houston, we say howdy in more than 140 languages," Turner said, "and this morning we are saying howdy to Modi!"

About two dozen governors and members of the US Congress also attended the event. Houston has one of the largest concentration of the Indian-American community in the US.

Tags: narendra modi, donald trump, sylvester turner
Location: United States, Texas

Latest From World

Addressing the annual convention of the Islamic Society of North America in Houston on Saturday, Sanders said that he was 'deeply concerned' about the situation in Kashmir. (Photo: File)

Modi-Trump happening at a time when Kashmir remains under lockdown: Bernie Sanders

Trump has so far ordered stepped up sanctions against Iran and a relatively modest deployment of US troops to the Gulf, primarily focused on defensive missions like air and missile defense. (Photo: File)

'Want to give dimplomacy a chance', says US amid standoff with Iran after Saudi oil plants attack

Modi will have several bilateral meetings during his visit and will address the General Debate on September 27. (Photo: Twitter)

After Howdy Modi, PM arrives in New York for 74th UN General Assembly session

Trump, who was speaking at the NRG stadium to over 50,000 Indian-Americans, said that America is committed to ensure Indians have access to the finest goods in the world, products stamped with the beautiful phrase 'Make in USA'. (Photo: PTI)

'Am I Invited?': Trump to PM Modi on watching first NBA game in India

MOST POPULAR

1

Get iPhone 11 at Rs 39,000 with HDFC Credit Card offer

2

Experience more relevant than what you learnt 35-40 years ago: RBI Gov Das

3

'Direct endorsement of India's Kashmir policy by US': Indian Amercans on Modi's visit

4

Bollywood fraternity pours in wishes for team 'Gully Boy'

5

Pak Twitterati note difference in welcome received by Khan, Modi in US

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Vicky Kaushal, Tanushree Dutta, Emraan Hashmi, Genelia Deshmukh and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap: Hrithik, Priyanka, Tanushree and others spotted in Mumbai

The 20th edition of International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) has finally taken place on Wednesday night. The biggest award night of Bollywood was attended by many celebs like Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Vicky Kaushal, Malavika Mohanan, Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

IIFA 2019: Salman, Alia, Ranveer-Deepika & others dazzle on green carpet

On Monday, Bollywood stars like Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Radhika Apte, Radhika Madan, Arjun Rampal and others dazzled on the green carpet of pre-IIFA event, IIFA Rocks in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

IIFA Rocks: Vicky, Katrina, Radhika & others dazzle on green carpet

Former Miss Universe and Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen is right now madly in love with handsome hunk and model Rohman Shawl. The 43-year-old actor has been dating 28-year-old Rohman for a quite a long time. The duo has always been sharing their cosy yet romantic pictures on Instagram and giving relationship goals. (Photos: Instagram)

Sushmita Sen & beau Rohman Shawl's cosy pics set out relationship goals

Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar have recently attended the world premiere of their upcoming film, The Sky is Pink at the Toronto International Film Festival 2019. PeeCee along with her 'Dil Dhadakne Do' actor dazzled on the red carpet of TIFF. (Photos: AP)

TIFF 2019: 'The Sky Is Pink' stars Priyanka, Farhan dazzle on red carpet

On Thursday, people bid adieu to lord Ganesha after worshipping him for 11 days during Ganpati festival. Like commoners, Bollywood celebs like Bhushan Kumar and Neil Nitin Mukesh were also seen saying good bye to 'Bappa' and chanted, 'Ganpati Bappa Morya'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ganesh Visarjan 2019: Bollywood celebs bid adieu to Ganpati Bappa

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham