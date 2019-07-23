Tuesday, Jul 23, 2019 | Last Update : 11:33 AM IST

World, Americas

Imran welcomes Trump's offer of mediation, says won't be resolved bilaterally

PTI
Published : Jul 23, 2019, 9:48 am IST
Updated : Jul 23, 2019, 9:48 am IST

Khan, who is on a three-day official visit to the US, welcomed Trump's offer of mediation.

Khan's statement came hours after Trump offered to be the "mediator" between India and Pakistan on the Kashmir issue as the two leaders met at the White House where they discussed a host of issues, including the Afghan peace process. (Photo; File)
 Khan's statement came hours after Trump offered to be the "mediator" between India and Pakistan on the Kashmir issue as the two leaders met at the White House where they discussed a host of issues, including the Afghan peace process. (Photo; File)

Washington: Buoyed by US President Donald Trump's offer of mediation on Kashmir, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said that the contentious issue between the two South Asian neighbours can never be resolved bilaterally.

Khan's statement came hours after Trump offered to be the "mediator" between India and Pakistan on the Kashmir issue as the two leaders met at the White House where they discussed a host of issues, including the Afghan peace process.

Read | Kashmir is India-Pakistan bilateral issue, but 'ready to assist': US

The Indian government has denied Trump's astonishing claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked him to mediate. Khan, who is on a three-day official visit to the US, welcomed Trump's offer of mediation.

"Bilaterally there will never be (a resolution of the Kashmir dispute)," Khan told Fox News, the favourite channel of president trump. "There was one point when there was General (Pervez) Musharraf and Prime Minister (Atal Bihari) Vajpayee of India when we did get close to the resolution of the Kashmiri issue. But since then we are poles apart and I really feel that India should come on the table; US could play a big part. President Trump certainly can play a big part," Khan said hours after he met Trump at his Oval Office for the first time at the White House.

"We are talking about 1.3 billion people on this earth. Imagine the dividends of peace if somehow that issue could be resolved," Khan said when the Fox news anchor read out the Indian statement that it has been India's consistent position that all outstanding issues with Pakistan are discussed only bilaterally. "Any engagement with Pakistan would require an end to cross border terrorism.

The Shimla Agreement and the Lahore Declaration provide the basis to resolve all issues between India and Pakistan bilaterally," India said on Monday, refuting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi ever asked for US mediation on Kashmir.

Khan welcomed Trump's remarks, saying "President, I can tell you that, right now, you would have the prayers of over a billion people if you can mediate and resolve this issue". Responding to another question, Khan said Pakistan will give up its nuclear weapons if India did so. "Yes, because nuclear war is not an option. Between Pakistan and India, the idea of nuclear war is actually self-destruction because we have two-and-a-half thousand-mile border. I think there's a realisation in the subcontinent that and (if) there was some incident happened last February and we again had tensions at the border... So, there's a realisation and that's why I asked, president Trump that if he could play his role, the US as the most powerful country in the world, the only country that could mediate between Pakistan and India and resolve the only issue is Kashmir," he said.

"The only reason for 70 years that we have not been able to live like civilised neighbours is because of Kashmir," Khan said.

India has not been engaging with Pakistan since an attack on the Air Force base at Pathankot in January of 2016 by Pakistan-based terrorists, maintaining that talks and terror cannot go together.

Early this year, tensions flared up between India and Pakistan after a suicide bomber of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Muhammed killed 40 CRPF personnel in Kashmir's Pulwama district. Amid mounting outrage, the Indian Air Force carried out a counter-terror operation, hitting the biggest JeM training camp in Balakot, deep inside Pakistan on February 26.

Tags: donald trump, imran khan, kashmir issue, narendra modi
Location: United States, District of Columbia

Latest From World

It was not immediately clear what Khan was referring to and he did not provide more detail. (Photo: File)

Imran Khan says Pakistan intelligence led US to Osama Bin Laden: Report

Later in the evening, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Alice Wells in a tweet said that Kashmir is a bilateral issue between India and Pakistan. (Photo: AP)

US Congressman apologises for Trump's 'embarrassing' remark on Kashmir

India has already rejected Trump's claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought his mediation on the Kashmir issue. (Photo: File)

Kashmir is India-Pakistan bilateral issue, but 'ready to assist': US

The United States is pressing for a political agreement with the Taliban before presidential voting in Afghanistan in late September. (Photo: File)

'Afghanistan would be wiped off from the face of the Earth,' says Trump

MOST POPULAR

1

Noida: Policemen beat ice cream seller after being asked to pay

2

Taking goods abroad for exhibitions will not have to generate tax invoice

3

2020 iPhone 12 to come with unmatched technology that will leave Android scrambling

4

Photo: Miranda Lambert enjoys quality time with hubby Brendan in California

5

After Akshay Kumar, Mahika Sharma gives financial help to victims of Assam flood

more

Editors' Picks

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

Hrithik Roshan with Anand Kumar and Vikas Bahl.

Guru Purnima 2019: Super 30 star Hrithik Roshan to visit Anand Kumar's hometown Patna

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer WAR poster.

WAR teaser: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff engage in deadly battle; watch

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Taapsee Pannu, Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Arjun Rampal, Esha Gupta, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Hrithik, Ranbir, Taapsee and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Urvashi Rautela, Shahid Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Arjun Rampal, Pulkit Samrat, Kirti Kharbanda and others were spotted in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Hrithik, Urvashi, Shahid, Neil and others step out in style

On Thursday, Akshay Kumar launched his upcoming film Mission Mangal's trailer in Mumbai. The film's star cast, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menen, Sharman Joshi and H. G. Dattatreya were present at the trailer launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Vidya, Taapsee and others launch Mission Mangal trailer; see pics

Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Malaika Arora, Farhan Akhtar, Sanya Malhotra, Esha Gupta, Kirti Kharbanda, Angad Bedi and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Varun, Malaika, Farhan and others spotted in Mumbai

On Sunday evening, Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Mohit Marwah and other family member gather at Anil Kapoor's house in Juhu to spend some time together. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun, Shanaya, Anshula and others gather at Anil Kapoor's house; see pics

Bollywood divas like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Sunny Leone, Kriti Sanon, Aditi Rao Hydari, Patralekhaa, Sanya Malhotra and others dazzled in their stylish avatar in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dazzling divas: Kareena, Taapsee, Sunny and others step of in style

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham