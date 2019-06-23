Sunday, Jun 23, 2019 | Last Update : 04:05 PM IST

World, Americas

US launched cyber strikes on Iranian spy group after oil tanker attacks: Officials

ANI
Published : Jun 23, 2019, 2:48 pm IST
Updated : Jun 23, 2019, 2:48 pm IST

The cyber attacks, coordinated with US Central Command, disabled Iranian computer systems used to control rocket and missile launches.

The cyber attacks against the Iranian spy agency represented the first offensive show of force since the cyber command was elevated to a full combatant command in May. (Photo: AP)
 The cyber attacks against the Iranian spy agency represented the first offensive show of force since the cyber command was elevated to a full combatant command in May. (Photo: AP)

Washington: The United States Cyber Command (USCC) had last week launched cyber strikes against an Iranian intelligence group in the wake of recent attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf region, officials familiar with the matter said.

Quoting US officials, CNN reported on Saturday (local time) that the spy group had ties with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of Iran and the USCC believes the group helped plan the attacks against oil tankers.

The cyber attacks, coordinated with the US Central Command, disabled Iranian computer systems used to control rocket and missile launches, The Washington Post reported. It was not the conventional military attack that involves loss of life or civilian casualties, it said.

Iran had on Thursday shot down an unmanned US surveillance drone with a surface-to-air missile, prompting US President Donald Trump to order a retaliatory strike against Iran. However, the US president had later changed his decision since it could have civilian casualties.

The incident happened amid a volatile situation between Washington and Tehran as the Trump administration warned industry officials to be alert for cyber attacks originating from Iran.

Thomas Bosset, a former senior White House cybersecurity official in the Trump administration, was quoted as saying, "This operation imposes costs on the growing Iranian cyber threat, but also serves to defend the US Navy and shipping operations in the Strait of Hormuz."

The cyber attacks against the Iranian spy agency represented the first offensive show of force since the cyber command was elevated to a full combatant command in May.

In April this year, Washington designated the IRGC as a foreign terrorist organisation.

On Saturday, the Department of Homeland Security issued a warning to American industries that Iran has stepped up its cyber-targeting of critical industries, including oil, gas and other energy sectors, and government agencies, and has the potential to disrupt or destroy systems.

Tags: usa, iran, cyber attacks, oil tanker, donald trump
Location: United States, Washington

Latest From World

Adviser to PM on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood and Qatari Finance Minister Ali Shareef Al Emadi signed the MoU for establishment of Pakistan-Qatar joint working group on trade and investment. (Photo: AP)

Pakistan's highest civil honour conferred to Emir of Qatar

Buckling up in a pearl-silver Lexus, Sabeeha al-Fakher takes the wheel and relegates her son to the passenger seat, a role reversal the 68-year-old Saudi widow never imagined would be possible in her lifetime. (Photo: AFP)

Behind the wheel, a year on: Saudi women savour new freedom

‘The situation in Pakistan administered Kashmir or Azad Kashmir, although it is called Azad there is no Azadi, is becoming worse, especially with the diversion of rivers. It is creating enormous problems for the local people as they may be forced to migrate from the region in the near future,’ said Shabir Choudhary, a writer and activist from PoK. (Photo: ANI)

Activists hold conference in Birmingham on Pak atrocities in PoK, Gilgit-Baltistan

Bolton warned Tehran of misinterpreting as 'weakness' Trump's last-minute cancellation of a retaliatory strike on Iran. (Photo: File)

Don't misinterpret US prudence for weakness: John Bolton warns Iran

MOST POPULAR

1

Behind the wheel, a year on: Saudi women savour new freedom

2

PM Modi grants Rs 30 lakh for Agra girl’s treatment suffering from aplastic anemia

3

Tiny insect stops dozens of trains, affects 12k people in Japan

4

PTron Musicbot Mini review: Tiny wonder!

5

Dharavi trumps Taj Mahal to become India’s favourite tourist destination

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Pooja Hegde, Sidharth Malhotra and others snapped in stylish avatar in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stylish Bollywood: Varun, Vicky, Janhvi & others step out in style

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, Janhvi Kapoor and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Shahid-Kiara, John, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

TV queen Ekta Kapoor turned 44 on June 7. Hence, the producer hosted a birthday bash at her residence in Mumbai. Interestingly, Bollywood and TV celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Nushrat Bharucha, Krystle D'souza, Mahie Gill and others had attended the bash. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ekta Kapoor b'day bash: Sidharth, Nushrat & others attend TV queen's party

Bollywood divas like Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Malaika Arora, Hina Khan and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Beauties in town: Deepika, Kangana, Anushka and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka Chopra and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Malaika, Shahid-Kiara, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

On the occasion of Eid 2019, Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: SRK, Salman, Priyanka & others snapped in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham