Sunday, Sep 22, 2019 | Last Update : 04:16 PM IST

World, Americas

‘You’ve suffered a lot, together we’ve to build new Kashmir: Modi to Kashmiri Pandits in Houston

ANI
Published : Sep 22, 2019, 1:57 pm IST
Updated : Sep 22, 2019, 2:01 pm IST

‘I had a special interaction with Kashmiri Pandits in Houston,’ PM Modi tweeted following the interaction.

‘We thanked him on behalf of the 700,000 Kashmiri Pandits all over the globe for such a historic decision. We assured him that our community will work with the government to fulfil your dream for a Kashmir which is peaceful, full of growth where people are all happy,’ Surinder Kaul, a member representing Kashmiri Pandit community. (Photo: ANI)
 ‘We thanked him on behalf of the 700,000 Kashmiri Pandits all over the globe for such a historic decision. We assured him that our community will work with the government to fulfil your dream for a Kashmir which is peaceful, full of growth where people are all happy,’ Surinder Kaul, a member representing Kashmiri Pandit community. (Photo: ANI)

Houston: A delegation of the Kashmiri Pandit community met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Houston on Saturday and thanked him for the historic decision to revoke Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

PM Modi acknowledged the hardships endured by the community following their exodus from their ancestral homeland back in 1989-1990 due to militancy. "You have suffered a lot, but the world is changing," said PM Modi. "We have to move ahead together and build a new Kashmir."

"I had a special interaction with Kashmiri Pandits in Houston," PM Modi tweeted following the interaction.

One of the members of the group kissed PM Modi's hand to thank him "on behalf of 7 lakh Kashmiri Pandits" for the move. The group assured the Prime Minister of their community's full support in building a peaceful and prosperous Kashmir.

"We thanked him on behalf of the 700,000 Kashmiri Pandits all over the globe for such a historic decision. We assured him that our community will work with the government to fulfil your dream for a Kashmir which is peaceful, full of growth where people are all happy," Surinder Kaul, a member representing Kashmiri Pandit community, told ANI.

The group presented a memorandum, requesting the Prime Minister to establish a task force or advisory council comprising of members from the community that would "bring together respected Kashmiri Pandit community leaders, subject matter experts, and key stakeholders both in India and abroad to advise and help in the development of a comprehensive plan to repatriate and reintegrate Kashmiri Pandits to the region".

It added that the community looks forward to working with the Indian government and the newly constituted Union Territories to bring inclusive and sustainable development for the benefit of all, as well as to returning home in order to restore Kashmiri civilization's core values of peace, pluralism and religious freedom.

"The Prime Minister told us: You've suffered a lot together; we've to build new Kashmir. We presented him with messages the community prepared for him. I presented a memorandum on behalf of the community. He gladly accepted that," Kaul added.

"When we talked of Article 370, he said there's a new breeze and we'll build a new Kashmir. We've hopes from the PM, we'll work with him and make Kashmir a paradise again," said Rakesh Kaul, a Kashmiri Pandit.

Before leaving, PM Modi joined the group in reciting 'Namaste Sharade Devi' shloka.

The meeting was preceded by interactions with members of the Sikh and Bohra community in Houston. The interactions come ahead of the mega Howdy, Modi! event, where US President Donald Trump will be joining Prime Minister Modi. More than 50,000 members of the Indian-American community are expected to attend the event.

Tags: pm modi, howdy modi, kashmiri pandits, article 370, united states
Location: United States, Texas, Houston

Latest From World

The violence has hit pockets of Hong Kong at different times over more than three months, allowing life to go on as normal for the vast majority most of the time. (Photo: AP)

Hong Kong braces for airport protest after violent clashes

Many economies have taken strides away from heavy oil consumption, thanks to transport and energy-efficient industries, and alternative sources such as natural gas or renewable energy. (Photo: video screengrab)

Despite Saudi Aramco turmoil, fresh global oil shock unlikely

If an investigation shows that last week's attack on Saudi Arabian oil facilities was launched from Iranian territory, the kingdom would consider it an act of war, but Riyadh is currently seeking a peaceful resolution, a senior Saudi official said. (Photo: File)

‘If attack launched from Iran, will consider it act of war’: Saudi Arabia

Petronet would sign a memorandum of understanding with Tellurian to invest $2.5 billion for rights of up to 5 million tonnes a year of LNG over the lifespan of the Driftwood project. (Photo: Twitter | @TellurianLNG)

With PM Modi in US, India's Petronet signs natural gas MoU with Tellurian Inc

MOST POPULAR

1

Bollywood fraternity pours in wishes for team 'Gully Boy'

2

Pak Twitterati note difference in welcome received by Khan, Modi in US

3

Realme Buds 2 review: Budget, bassy bad boys

4

LG NanoCell 9 Series 4K (65SM9000) review: Avant-garde performance!

5

Bus driver in Noida gets challan for ‘not wearing helmet’, fined

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

This Christian Siriano dress had a plain black, figure-hugging design with a multi-coloured cape billowing behind it. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Dazzling colours graced the ramp

The Nobel Peace Prize winning Catholic nun who spent 45-years serving for the poor, sick, orphaned, and dying. (Photo: AP)

Hymns and prayers: Kolkata celebrates death annversary of Saint Mother Teresa

Actresses who starred in 'The Truth' are seen gracing the red carpet at Day 1 of the Venice Film Festival. (Photo: AP)

Venice Film Festival: Best-dressed on the red carpet

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham