Trump arrives at NRG stadium for 'Howdy, Modi' event

PTI | LALIT K JHA
Published : Sep 22, 2019, 11:07 pm IST
Updated : Sep 22, 2019, 11:15 pm IST

Trump and the two leaders embraced each other and walked together towards the stage.

US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on stage at NRG stadium in Houston. (Photo: ANI)
 US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on stage at NRG stadium in Houston. (Photo: ANI)

Houston: US President Donald Trump on Sunday arrived at the crowded NRG stadium in Houston where he will address the Indian-American community along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Trump joined Modi at the mega event as a "special gesture" by him to underscore the special bond between the two countries. It is for the first time that Trump and Modi shared a stage together.

They will address a record crowd of 50,000 Indian-Americans. Modi welcomed Trump and the two leaders embraced each other and walked together towards the stage. Earlier, Trump said that he and his "friend" Modi will have a "good time" at the mega event. "Look forward to being with our great India loving community!" he tweeted. Responding to Trump's tweet, Modi said he was looking forward to meet the US leader in Houston. "It surely will be a great day! Looking forward to meeting you very soon @realDonaldTrump," Modi tweeted.

