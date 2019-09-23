Monday, Sep 23, 2019 | Last Update : 12:18 AM IST

World, Americas

'Howdy Modi': PM Modi arrives at NSG stadium amid rousing welcome

PTI
Published : Sep 22, 2019, 10:27 pm IST
Updated : Sep 22, 2019, 10:38 pm IST

Trump would join Modi as a special gesture by the US President to underscore the special bond between the two countries.

Ahead of Prime Minister Modi's address, Indian-American artists from Texas and elsewhere performed cultural programmes. (Photo: ANI)
 Ahead of Prime Minister Modi's address, Indian-American artists from Texas and elsewhere performed cultural programmes. (Photo: ANI)

Houston: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was accorded a rousing welcome on Sunday when he arrived at the crowded NRG stadium to address the Indian-American community along with US President Donald Trump.

Trump would join Modi as a "special gesture" by the US President to underscore the special bond between the two countries. It is for the first time that Trump and Modi would share a stage together and address a record crowd of 50,000 Indian-Americans.

Welcoming Prime Minister Modi, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner highlighted the significance of the event and said that Indians have been a key figure in the development of his city. "Honoured to say Howdy to Modi in Houston." he said.

Organised by the non-profit Texas India Forum, the event, with the tagline 'Shared Dreams, Bright Futures', will shine light on the tremendous contribution of Indo-Americans in United States and the strong and lasting partnership between the US and India.

Ahead of Prime Minister Modi's address, Indian-American artists from Texas and elsewhere performed cultural programmes.

Tags: bharat mata ki jai, narendra modi, nrg stadium, howdy, modi, donald trump

Latest From World

US President Donald Trump

'Howdy Modi': Border security vital to both America and India, says Trump

US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: ANI)

'Howdy Modi': PM Modi calls Trump special person who left lasting impact everywhere

US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on stage at NRG stadium in Houston. (Photo: ANI)

Trump arrives at NRG stadium for 'Howdy, Modi' event

This is a historic event and we do not have any words to express how we feel like a volunteer to be a part of this event,

Watch: Cultural programme kicks off, NRG stadium awaits Modi, Trump

MOST POPULAR

1

Experience more relevant than what you learnt 35-40 years ago: RBI Gov Das

2

'Direct endorsement of India's Kashmir policy by US': Indian Amercans on Modi's visit

3

Bollywood fraternity pours in wishes for team 'Gully Boy'

4

Pak Twitterati note difference in welcome received by Khan, Modi in US

5

Realme Buds 2 review: Budget, bassy bad boys

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Vicky Kaushal, Tanushree Dutta, Emraan Hashmi, Genelia Deshmukh and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap: Hrithik, Priyanka, Tanushree and others spotted in Mumbai

The 20th edition of International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) has finally taken place on Wednesday night. The biggest award night of Bollywood was attended by many celebs like Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Vicky Kaushal, Malavika Mohanan, Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

IIFA 2019: Salman, Alia, Ranveer-Deepika & others dazzle on green carpet

On Monday, Bollywood stars like Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Radhika Apte, Radhika Madan, Arjun Rampal and others dazzled on the green carpet of pre-IIFA event, IIFA Rocks in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

IIFA Rocks: Vicky, Katrina, Radhika & others dazzle on green carpet

Former Miss Universe and Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen is right now madly in love with handsome hunk and model Rohman Shawl. The 43-year-old actor has been dating 28-year-old Rohman for a quite a long time. The duo has always been sharing their cosy yet romantic pictures on Instagram and giving relationship goals. (Photos: Instagram)

Sushmita Sen & beau Rohman Shawl's cosy pics set out relationship goals

Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar have recently attended the world premiere of their upcoming film, The Sky is Pink at the Toronto International Film Festival 2019. PeeCee along with her 'Dil Dhadakne Do' actor dazzled on the red carpet of TIFF. (Photos: AP)

TIFF 2019: 'The Sky Is Pink' stars Priyanka, Farhan dazzle on red carpet

On Thursday, people bid adieu to lord Ganesha after worshipping him for 11 days during Ganpati festival. Like commoners, Bollywood celebs like Bhushan Kumar and Neil Nitin Mukesh were also seen saying good bye to 'Bappa' and chanted, 'Ganpati Bappa Morya'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ganesh Visarjan 2019: Bollywood celebs bid adieu to Ganpati Bappa

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham