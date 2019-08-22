Thursday, Aug 22, 2019 | Last Update : 02:19 AM IST

World, Americas

I’ll discuss J&K with Modi at G-7: Donald Trump

THE ASIAN AGE. | LALIT K JHA
Published : Aug 22, 2019, 2:05 am IST
Updated : Aug 22, 2019, 2:05 am IST

The US President also said religion was one of the main reasons for uneasy ties between India and Pakistan.

US President Donald Trump
 US President Donald Trump

Washington: US President Donald Trump has said that he would discuss with Prime Minister Narendra Modi the situation in Kashmir and help ease India-Pakistan tensions when they meet at the G-7 summit in France this weekend. Speaking to reporters at the White House on Tuesday while welcoming visiting Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, Mr Trump said he was happy to try and help calm the situation in Kashmir amidst fresh India-Pakistan tensions after India revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Mr Trump’s comments to a question on the tension between India and Pakistan came a day after he made separate phone calls to Prime Minister Modi and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. “I’m going to be with Prime Minister Modi. I’ll be with him over the weekend in France,” Mr Trump said, referring to the G-7 summit in Biarritz, France, over the weekend.

“Pakistan Prime Minister (Imran) Khan was here just recently. I get along really well with both of them,” he said. “Kashmir is a very tough situation,” the US President said, noting that India and Pakistan were using howitzers and heavy arms. “And it’s been going on for a long period of time,” he said. “So, you know, I think were helping the situation. But there’s tremendous problems
between those two countries. And I will do the best I can to mediate or do something. Great relationship with both of them, but they are not exactly friends at this moment. Complicated situation,” he said.

But New Delhi has made it clear to the US that Kashmir is a bilateral issue between India and Pakistan and there was no role for a third party.

“Frankly, it’s a very explosive situation. I spoke to Prime Minister Khan yesterday also with Prime Minister Modi. They’re both friends of mine. They’re great people. They’re great people, and they love their country,” Mr Trump said.

Mr Trump said the subcontinent is having “these talks for hundreds (sic) of years, even under different names,” he said, apparently referring to the breakdown of bilateral talks between India and Pakistan.

The US President also said religion was one of the main reasons for uneasy ties between India and Pakistan. “A lot has to do with religion. Religion is a complicated subject,” he said. “You have the Hindus. And you have the Muslims. I wouldn’t say they get along so great. That’s what you have right now,” he said.

Tags: donald trump, g-7 summit

Latest From World

The INR 80.71 cr cheque is a part of the Government of India's commitment of INR 500 cr towards strengthening road infrastructure in the Terai Region of Nepal. (Photo: ANI)

India hands over NPR 2.45 billion to Nepal for housing reconstruction, development

‘The US believes that the missile was provided to Houthi rebels by Iran,’ an official said. (Photo: Representative)

US military drone shot down over Yemen, Houthis claim responsibility

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (Photo: PTI)

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar meets Nepal PM

Despite feeling hurt by the jibe, Singh says education is a much better way forward than punishment. (Photo: Facebook | ravisinghkhalsaaid)

Indian Sikh activist's turban targeted in racist attack in Austria

MOST POPULAR

1

More than 2,300 tigers killed and trafficked this century: report

2

Vijay Sethupathi to play this role in Aamir Khan's 'Lal Singh Chaddha'? find out

3

'Bikini Airline' Vietjet to launch India operations with offer tickets starting from Rs 9

4

SBI plans to establish nearly 10 lakh YONO Cash Points

5

Watch: UK supermarkets go ‘nude’, test plastic-free zones

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Katrina Kaif was the showstopper for Manish Malhotra's ramp collection. She wore a magnificent black lehenga with Manish Malhotra's signature blouse. (Photo: File)

Best of Indian Bridal Couture at Lakme Fashion Week

Sunflowers blossom on a field in Frankfurt as the setting sun dispered colours in the sky. (Photo: AP)

Beautiful vistas of Germany

Freya, the seal, looks out of a basket prior to being released, on a beach, on the North Sea island of Juist, Germany. (Photo: AP)

Cuteness overload: Animals from around the world

Lava can be seen sputing from the Kilauea volcano, in Pahoa, Hawaii. (Photo: AP/Caleb Jones)

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano eruptions

A new-born raccoon cub is held by a zoo official during its presentation in Zoo of Debrecen in Hungary. (Photo: AP/Zsolt Czegledi)

Cute animals pictures that will melt your heart

Sulakshana Monga took a fresh spin on traditional bridal colours of red and pink and introduced new and edgy motifs on them. (Photo: AP/ Altaf Qadri)

India Couture Week 2019: Key highlights

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham