Monday, Jul 22, 2019 | Last Update : 10:54 AM IST

World, Americas

Watch: Slogans for independent Balochistan raised as Imran Khan’s address in US

PTI
Published : Jul 22, 2019, 9:55 am IST
Updated : Jul 22, 2019, 9:55 am IST

Balochs living in US have been raising their voice against atrocities and human rights violations in Balochistan by Pak security forces.

Khan was addressing a massive gathering of Pakistani-Americans when the Baloch youths suddenly stood up from their seats and started raising the slogan. (Photo: File)
 Khan was addressing a massive gathering of Pakistani-Americans when the Baloch youths suddenly stood up from their seats and started raising the slogan. (Photo: File)

Washington: A group of Baloch youths raised slogans against Pakistan and in favour of an independent Balochistan during the address of Prime Minister Imran Khan at an indoor stadium here. Khan was addressing a massive gathering of Pakistani-Americans when the Baloch youths suddenly stood up from their seats and started raising the slogan.

Balochs living in the US have been raising their voice against alleged atrocities, disappearance and human rights violations in Balochistan by Pakistani security forces. For the last two days, they have been running a mobile billboard campaign urging President Donald Trump to help end “enforced disappearances” in Pakistan.

The three Baloch youths who were raising anti-Pakistan slogans were far away from the main podium, where Khan was speaking. He could continue his address uninterrupted. About two minutes-and-half later, local security personnel forced them to leave the indoor auditorium. A few supporters of Imran Khan were seen pushing them from behind and asking them to leave the arena.

Tags: imran khan, balochistan, donald trump
Location: United States, District of Columbia

Latest From World

Kim visited a polling station in North Hamgyong province and voted for two candidates -- named Ju Song Ho and Jong Song Sik -- running for county assemblies in the area, KCNA reported. (Photo: File)

Nearly 100 per cent voter turnout in North Korea local polls, Kim Jong Un also votes

The audio released by maritime security risk firm Dryad Global shows that a British frigate was too far away from the targeted tanker to keep it from being diverted into an Iranian port despite UK efforts to keep it from being boarded. (Representational Image)

New audio shows UK could not prevent Iran takeover of tanker

Khan’s visit to the US is also marked by protests by several ethnic and religious minorities of Pakistan, including Baloch, Sindhis and Mohajirs. (Photo: File)

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan arrives in US, will meet Donald Trump today

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is on a visit to the United States, on Sunday addressed the Pakistani diaspora in Washington. (Photo: File)

Will make sure no air conditioning, TV for Nawaz Sharif in jail: Imran Khan

MOST POPULAR

1

Bizarre reason why Apple doesn’t prosecute factory workers who leak iPhone secrets

2

Steve Jobs to Scott Forstall: Where is Apple’s iconic 2007 iPhone dream team now?

3

Esha Gupta joins celebration of 100th week of Dadar Beach Cleanup programme

4

Fresh Apple leak suggests greatest iPhone ever will struggle

5

Sushma Swaraj gives befitting reply to Twitter troll

more

Editors' Picks

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

Hrithik Roshan with Anand Kumar and Vikas Bahl.

Guru Purnima 2019: Super 30 star Hrithik Roshan to visit Anand Kumar's hometown Patna

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer WAR poster.

WAR teaser: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff engage in deadly battle; watch

Disha Patani.

Here’s how Disha Patani prepares physically for all her projects

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Urvashi Rautela, Shahid Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Arjun Rampal, Pulkit Samrat, Kirti Kharbanda and others were spotted in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Hrithik, Urvashi, Shahid, Neil and others step out in style

On Thursday, Akshay Kumar launched his upcoming film Mission Mangal's trailer in Mumbai. The film's star cast, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menen, Sharman Joshi and H. G. Dattatreya were present at the trailer launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Vidya, Taapsee and others launch Mission Mangal trailer; see pics

Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Malaika Arora, Farhan Akhtar, Sanya Malhotra, Esha Gupta, Kirti Kharbanda, Angad Bedi and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Varun, Malaika, Farhan and others spotted in Mumbai

On Sunday evening, Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Mohit Marwah and other family member gather at Anil Kapoor's house in Juhu to spend some time together. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun, Shanaya, Anshula and others gather at Anil Kapoor's house; see pics

Bollywood divas like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Sunny Leone, Kriti Sanon, Aditi Rao Hydari, Patralekhaa, Sanya Malhotra and others dazzled in their stylish avatar in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dazzling divas: Kareena, Taapsee, Sunny and others step of in style

On Thursday night, Super 30 makers organised special screening of Bollywood and TV celebs. Stars like Aditya Seal, Urvashi Rautela, Arjun Bijlani, Karishma Sharma, Palak Mucchal, Ajay Gogawale and others watched Hrithik Roshan, Mrunal Thakur and Nandish Singh's film together. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Super 30 screening: Bollywood & TV celebs watch Hrithik's film together

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham