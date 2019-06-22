Saturday, Jun 22, 2019 | Last Update : 04:25 PM IST

World, Americas

Donald Trump orders immigration sweep targeting 2,000 families: Report

AFP
Published : Jun 22, 2019, 4:10 pm IST
Updated : Jun 22, 2019, 4:10 pm IST

The family roundup is likely to begin with pre-dawn raids in up to 10 cities including Houston, Chicago, New York and Miami.

Congress has authorized ICE to detain 40,000 migrants, and many others are sent to other overcrowded facilities across the nation. (Photo: AP)
 Congress has authorized ICE to detain 40,000 migrants, and many others are sent to other overcrowded facilities across the nation. (Photo: AP)

Washington: US President Donald Trump has ordered border agents to begin a mass roundup as early as Sunday of some 2,000 migrant families that have received deportation orders, US media reported Friday.

The news follows the president's announcement on Twitter Monday that US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials would begin deporting "millions of illegal aliens," although he gave little detail.

The tweet sped up operations that were already underway, according to unnamed sources cited by the Washington Post, NBC and CNN.

The family roundup is likely to begin with pre-dawn raids in up to 10 cities including Houston, Chicago, New York and Miami.

Kevin McAleenan, the acting secretary of Homeland Security, is hesitant about parts of the operation, CNN reported.

He has been urging ICE to mainly focus on some 150 families that had attorneys but have dropped out of the legal process and vanished, the Post reported.

The US is facing a surge in migrants from several Central American countries plagued by gang violence and poverty.

The numbers have hampered US authorities' abilities to temporarily shelter and process arrivals.

Trump has called it "an invasion," and has made the fight against illegal migration a central plank of his administration.

An estimated 10.5 million unauthorized immigrants are living in the United States, according to the Pew Research Centre.

Migrant apprehensions have soared to 144,000, including 57,000 minors, in May -- the highest number in 13 years.

Congress has authorized ICE to detain 40,000 migrants, and many others are sent to other overcrowded facilities across the nation.

In 2017 the Trump administration imposed a "zero tolerance" regime on the US border with Mexico, which resulted in hundreds of families being split up.

Tags: donald trump, us immigration, illegal immigrants
Location: United States, District of Columbia

Latest From World

The latest evacuation comes after the US recalled hundreds of non-emergency diplomatic staff from its embassy in Baghdad last month. (Photo: AP)

US to evacuate Balad Air Base in Iraq over 'potential security threats'

'Firing one bullet towards Iran will set fire to the interests of America and its allies' in the Middle East, armed forces general staff spokesman Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi told the Tasnim news agency. (Photo: File)

'Firing one bullet at Iran' will 'set fire' to US interests: Iran general

Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi are set to meet next week on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Japan. (Photo: FIle)

US blacklists more Chinese tech entities on national security concerns

Joy Walter, a 91-year-old from Tasmania's northeast, was one of the 1,915 who dashed for the water at 7:42 a.m. (2142 GMT on Friday), when the air temperature was just 5 Celsius (41 Fahrenheit). (Representational Image)

Australians take chilly plunge for nude winter solstice swim in Tasmania

MOST POPULAR

1

ICC CWC’19: Man proposes during India-Pakistan match; Watch video

2

People in Patna polish shoes to collect money for AES-affected children

3

Muzaffarpur: Hundreds of human skeletons found abandoned near SKMCH hospital

4

Huawei Mate X 2 concept gets us excited for future of foldable smartphones

5

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Pooja Hegde, Sidharth Malhotra and others snapped in stylish avatar in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stylish Bollywood: Varun, Vicky, Janhvi & others step out in style

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, Janhvi Kapoor and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Shahid-Kiara, John, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

TV queen Ekta Kapoor turned 44 on June 7. Hence, the producer hosted a birthday bash at her residence in Mumbai. Interestingly, Bollywood and TV celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Nushrat Bharucha, Krystle D'souza, Mahie Gill and others had attended the bash. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ekta Kapoor b'day bash: Sidharth, Nushrat & others attend TV queen's party

Bollywood divas like Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Malaika Arora, Hina Khan and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Beauties in town: Deepika, Kangana, Anushka and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka Chopra and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Malaika, Shahid-Kiara, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

On the occasion of Eid 2019, Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: SRK, Salman, Priyanka & others snapped in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham