Sunday, Jul 21, 2019 | Last Update : 02:23 PM IST

World, Americas

Imran Khan arrives in US to reboot bilateral ties; will meet Trump tomorrow

PTI
Published : Jul 21, 2019, 1:01 pm IST
Updated : Jul 21, 2019, 1:01 pm IST

This comes after the US president publicly criticised Islamabad, cancelled military aid and asked it to do more to fight terrorism.

Khan, 66, is scheduled to meet President Trump at the White House on Monday. (Photo: ANI | File)
 Khan, 66, is scheduled to meet President Trump at the White House on Monday. (Photo: ANI | File)

Washington: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived here on his maiden trip to the US during which he will hold talks with Donald Trump and reboot bilateral ties that were hit after the US president publicly criticised Islamabad, cancelled military aid and asked it to do more to fight terrorism.

Khan, 66, is scheduled to meet President Trump at the White House on Monday during which the American leadership is likely to press him to take "decisive and irreversible" actions against terrorist and militant groups operating from Pakistani soil and facilitate peace talks with the Taliban.

The cricketer-turned-politician arrived here on Saturday afternoon aboard a commercial Qatar Airways flight and is staying at the official residence of the Pakistani Ambassador to the US, Asad Majeed Khan.

He was welcomed at the airport by his foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi. A large number of Pakistani Americans also welcomed him. Nawaz Sharif was the last Pakistani prime minister to visit the US on an official trip in October 2015.

During his three-day visit, Khan, in addition to his meeting with Trump, is also scheduled to meet IMF acting chief David Lipton and World Bank President David Malpass. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will call on him on Tuesday.

Trump, in addition to a one-on-one meeting in the Oval Office, will host the visiting delegation over a working lunch at the White House on Monday. Khan is also scheduled to meet lawmakers at the US Capitol Hill.

The relations between Pakistan and the US have remained tense during Trump's tenure. The US president has publicly said that Pakistan has given us "nothing but lies and deceit" and also suspended security and other assistance for backing terror groups. Prime Minister Khan is accompanied by Army chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa and spy agency ISI chief Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed.

Diplomatic sources in Islamabad earlier said that issues like the Afghan peace process, Pakistan government's action against terrorism and terror financing and restoration of military aid to Pakistan would be the highlights of the trip.

Khan's visit comes at a time when talks between the US and Afghan Taliban are thought to have entered a decisive phase. Pakistan's efforts have been appreciated for facilitating peace talks with the Taliban.

Actions like launching of cases of terror financing against Hafiz Saeed, head of the Jamaat ud Dawa are signals aimed at addressing concerns by India and the US. Khan is also scheduled to address a gathering of Pakistani Americans in downtown Washington DC on July 21 and speak at the US Institute of Peace think-tank on July 23.

Before becoming the prime minister, Khan used to visit the US regularly and has a sizeable support base among the Pakistani diaspora. Meanwhile, hours before Khan's arrival, Pakistan hired the services of lobbying firm Holland & Knight.

The memorandum of understanding on this was signed between former Republican Congressman Tom Reynolds and Pakistani Ambassador Majeed Khan. Reynolds will lead a team comprising other former members of Congress, former senior Administration officials, Capitol Hill veterans and other professional experts to lobby in the US on behalf of the Government of Pakistan.

The Embassy had no lobbyist during the past six years. Khan's visit to the US is also marked by protests by several ethnic and religious minorities of Pakistan, including Baloch, Sindhis and Mohajirs.

The Baloch groups Saturday started a mobile billboard campaign in America's national capital urging President Trump to help end "enforced disappearances” in Pakistan.

A bipartisan group of 10 influential American lawmakers asked President Trump to raise the issue of human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province in his meeting with Khan. Protests have been planned in front of the White House and Capitol Hill Arena by these groups over the next few days.

Tags: donald trump, imran khan, qatar airways, shah mehmood qureshi
Location: United States, Washington

Latest From World

July 20, 1969 Photo when astronaut Buzz Aldrin, lunar module pilot, walks on the surface of the moon during the Apollo 11 extravehicular activity (EVA). - On July 21, 1969, US astronaut Neil Armstrong is the first man to step onto the Moon, his teammate Edwin Aldrin joining him around 20 minutes later. (Photo: AFP | File)

Houston celebrates exact moment Neil Armstrong set foot on Moon 50 years ago

But Twitter cited what it said was the coordinated and targeted harassment of people linked to the Baha'i faith, a religious minority that has long faced persecution in Iran. (Photo: AFP)

Twitter suspends accounts of Iranian state media outlets

Nine Indians have been stranded in the UAE after accepting fake job offers through social media, according to a media report on Sunday. (Representational Image)

9 Indian men stranded in UAE after accepting fake job offers

Earlier in the day, two police constables were killed after being shot at by unknown assailants at a security check post in the Kotla Saidan area. (Photo: ANI | Representational)

3 killed, 8 injured in suicide blast at Pakistani hospital

MOST POPULAR

1

Photos: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' Miami vacation is all about love and romance

2

Houston celebrates exact moment Neil Armstrong set foot on Moon 50 years ago

3

UIDAI to soon select adjudicating officer for inquiry in contravention cases

4

'Avengers: Endgame' beats 'Avatar' to become the biggest movie of all-time

5

Rajasthan school teaches Sanskrit 'shlokas' and Quranic verses to Muslim students

more

Editors' Picks

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

Hrithik Roshan with Anand Kumar and Vikas Bahl.

Guru Purnima 2019: Super 30 star Hrithik Roshan to visit Anand Kumar's hometown Patna

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer WAR poster.

WAR teaser: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff engage in deadly battle; watch

Disha Patani.

Here’s how Disha Patani prepares physically for all her projects

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel abuses journalist, shares screenshots

more

ALSO FROMLife

The Gaslamp welcomes Comic-Con attendees on Day One at Comic-Con International on July 18. (Photo: AP/ Christy Radecic)

Comic-Con 2019: Pop culture celebration takes off at San Diego

Storks nest on a top of the ruins of Catholic church in the village of Zembin. (Photo: AP/ Sergei Grits)

Belarus: Heaven for nature lovers

The bulls charge towards the participants as they run for their lives during the annual San Fermin Festival. (Photo: AP/ Alvaro Barrientos)

Running of the Bulls at the San Fermin Festival

Beckoning cat figurines are on display at Gotokuji Temple in Tokyo. (Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong)

Countless cats beckon visitors at a temple in a quiet Tokyo neighbourhood

The two new-born cubs were born on May 10 in the Dvur Kralove safari park. (Photo: AP/Petr David Josek)

New-born lion cub photos that will melt your heart

European cities celebrated LGBTQ pride on Saturday with colorful parades. (Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez)

Europe celebrates LGBTQ Pride with colourful parades

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham