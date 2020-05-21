Thursday, May 21, 2020 | Last Update : 06:44 PM IST

World, Americas

Global coronavirus cases surpass 5 million with over 3,26,000 deaths

REUTERS
Published : May 21, 2020, 1:32 pm IST
Updated : May 21, 2020, 1:32 pm IST

Latin America accounted for around a third of the 91,000 cases reported earlier this week

Global coronavirus cases surpass 5 million. (PTI Photo)
  Global coronavirus cases surpass 5 million. (PTI Photo)

Global coronavirus cases surpassed 5 million on Wednesday, with Latin America overtaking the United States and Europe in the past week to report the largest portion of new daily cases globally.

It represents a new phase in the virus’ spread, which initially peaked in China in February, before large-scale outbreaks followed in Europe and the United States.

Latin America accounted for around a third of the 91,000 cases reported earlier this week. Europe and the United States each accounted for just over 20%.

A large number of those new cases came from Brazil, which recently surpassed Germany, France and the United Kingdom to become the third-largest outbreak in the world, behind the United States and Russia.

Cases in Brazil are now rising at a daily pace second only to the United States.

The first 41 cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Wuhan, China, on Jan. 10 and it took the world until April 1 to reach its first million cases. Since then, about 1 million new cases are reported every two weeks, according to a Reuters tally.

At more than 5 million cases, the virus has infected more people in under six months than the annual total of severe flu cases, which the World Health Organization estimates is around 3 million to 5 million globally.

The pandemic has claimed over 326,000 lives, though the true number is thought to be higher as testing is still limited and many countries do not include fatalities outside of hospitals. Over half of the total fatalities have been recorded in Europe.

