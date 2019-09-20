Friday, Sep 20, 2019 | Last Update : 09:11 AM IST

World, Americas

Happy to see Howdy Modi bringing Indo-Americans together: Tulsi Gabbard

PTI
Published : Sep 20, 2019, 8:14 am IST
Updated : Sep 20, 2019, 8:52 am IST

Gabbard has become the first-ever Hindu to be running for the presidency in the US, is highly popular among Indian-Americans.

Democratic presidential aspirant and the first Hindu woman in the US Congress Tulsi Gabbard. (Photo: Twitter/ Tulsi Gabbard)
 Democratic presidential aspirant and the first Hindu woman in the US Congress Tulsi Gabbard. (Photo: Twitter/ Tulsi Gabbard)

Washington: "Howdy Modi" is bringing together Indian-Americans and Hindu Americans from across the US, Democratic presidential aspirant and the first Hindu woman in the US Congress Tulsi Gabbard has said.

Gabbard, 38, on Thursday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the US ahead of his visit beginning on Saturday.

"I'm very happy to see that Howdy Modi is bringing together Indian-Americans and Hindu Americans from across our country, including many of my colleagues in the US Congress," Gabbard said on Thursday.

Prime Minister Modi will attend a large gathering with an audience of over 50,000 at the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, September 22.

US President Donald Trump along with a number of high-ranking US government officials, including Governors, Members of Congress and Mayors will attend the "Howdy Modi!" event.

"India is the world's oldest and largest democracy, and one of the United States most important allies," Gabbard said.

"The Unites States and India must work closely together if we are to address the pressing issues that impact our nations, our countries, and the entire world such as combating climate change, preventing nuclear war and nuclear proliferation, and improving the economic well-being of our people," she said.

Gabbard described the wonderful opportunity the US and India has for "... a strong and lasting partnership between our two great nations, a partnership based on shared values and objectives".

"Let us work together to usher in a 21st century of aloha - respect and love for others, no matter our race, religion, ethnicity, caste, economic status or political affiliations," Gabbard said.

The fourth-term lawmaker is a former Co-Chair of the Congressional Caucus on India and Indian-Americans.

She was part of a select group of Members of Congress to greet and escort PM Modi to the podium when he addressed a Joint Session of Congress in June 2016 and has welcomed him to events promoting greater US-India relations.

A long-time advocate for greater ties between the US and India, she also congratulated Modi when he was first elected as Prime Minister following the 2014 elections.

Gabbard has become the first-ever Hindu to be running for the presidency in the US, is highly popular among Indian-Americans.

She supported Senator Bernie Sanders against former secretary of state Hillary Clinton in the 2016 Democratic primary.

Tags: narendra modi, us, tulsi gabbard, howdy modi, donald trump
Location: United States, Washington

Latest From World

Local media posted images on Twitter of ambulances carrying victims from the scene. (Photo: Twitter screengrab/ @chriscollison)

Multiple people shot on streets of Washington: reports

David Cameron. (Photo: AFP)

Cameron reveals ‘saintly’ Manmohan confided in him on Pak action

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday left on a two-day visit to Saudi Arabia to discuss bilateral and regional matters, including the Kashmir issue, with the Kingdom's leadership. (Photo: File)

Pak PM Imran Khan leaves for Saudi to discuss Kashmir, bilateral issues: Official

A bill recently introduced in the US Congress would call for sanctions on any Chinese official who interferes with Tibetan Buddhist succession practices. (Photo: File | AP)

US draws red line for China to handpick future Dalai Lama

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max teardown reveals bigger battery

2

Nagaland: BJP MLAs to develop model villages

3

Watch: Pak analyst falls of his chair during live TV debate on Kashmir

4

I had to train to play carrom with my right hand: 'Chhichhore' star Tushar Pandey aka Mummy

5

64MP Redmi Note 8 Pro is going to destroy competition with attractive pricing

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The 20th edition of International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) has finally taken place on Wednesday night. The biggest award night of Bollywood was attended by many celebs like Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Vicky Kaushal, Malavika Mohanan, Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

IIFA 2019: Salman, Alia, Ranveer-Deepika & others dazzle on green carpet

On Monday, Bollywood stars like Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Radhika Apte, Radhika Madan, Arjun Rampal and others dazzled on the green carpet of pre-IIFA event, IIFA Rocks in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

IIFA Rocks: Vicky, Katrina, Radhika & others dazzle on green carpet

Former Miss Universe and Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen is right now madly in love with handsome hunk and model Rohman Shawl. The 43-year-old actor has been dating 28-year-old Rohman for a quite a long time. The duo has always been sharing their cosy yet romantic pictures on Instagram and giving relationship goals. (Photos: Instagram)

Sushmita Sen & beau Rohman Shawl's cosy pics set out relationship goals

Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar have recently attended the world premiere of their upcoming film, The Sky is Pink at the Toronto International Film Festival 2019. PeeCee along with her 'Dil Dhadakne Do' actor dazzled on the red carpet of TIFF. (Photos: AP)

TIFF 2019: 'The Sky Is Pink' stars Priyanka, Farhan dazzle on red carpet

On Thursday, people bid adieu to lord Ganesha after worshipping him for 11 days during Ganpati festival. Like commoners, Bollywood celebs like Bhushan Kumar and Neil Nitin Mukesh were also seen saying good bye to 'Bappa' and chanted, 'Ganpati Bappa Morya'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ganesh Visarjan 2019: Bollywood celebs bid adieu to Ganpati Bappa

On Wednesday, Bollywood and TV celebs like Saqib Saleem, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Gautam Gulati, Surveen Chawla and others came together to watch Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha starrer 'Dream Girl' at the star-studded screening. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

B-town & TV celebs watch Ayushmann-Nushrat's Dream Girl at screening

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham