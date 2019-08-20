Tuesday, Aug 20, 2019 | Last Update : 09:39 AM IST

World, Americas

'Moderate rhetoric with India': Trump tells Imran Khan after phone call with Modi

PTI
Published : Aug 20, 2019, 8:13 am IST
Updated : Aug 20, 2019, 8:13 am IST

Trump's call with Khan - the second in less than a week - came soon after a 30-minute conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Trump spoke by telephone with Khan to discuss 'the need to reduce tensions and moderate rhetoric with India over the situation in Jammu and Kashmir'. (Photo: AP)
 Trump spoke by telephone with Khan to discuss 'the need to reduce tensions and moderate rhetoric with India over the situation in Jammu and Kashmir'. (Photo: AP)

Washington: US President Donald Trump in a telephonic conversation had urged Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan to "moderate rhetoric" with India over the situation in Jammu and Kashmir in an effort to reduce tensions.

Trump's call with Khan - the second in less than a week - came soon after a 30-minute conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, during which the Indian leader raised the issue "extreme rhetoric and incitement to anti-India violence" by leaders of Pakistan.

Read | PM Modi talks to Trump, raises Imran’s ‘extreme rhetoric’

Trump spoke by telephone with Khan to discuss "the need to reduce tensions and moderate rhetoric with India over the situation in Jammu and Kashmir," the White House said in a readout of the call. During the conversation, Trump "reaffirmed the need to avoid escalation of the situation, and urged restraint" on both sides, the White House said.

The two leaders also agreed to work towards strengthening US-Pakistan economic and trade cooperation, it added. In his telephonic conversation with Trump, Modi highlighted the importance of creating an environment free from terror and violence and eschewing cross-border terrorism without exception, a Prime Minister's Office (PMO) release said in New Delhi.

"In the context of the regional situation, the prime minister stated that extreme rhetoric and incitement to anti-India violence by certain leaders in the region was not conducive to peace," it said. Continuing with his tirade against India over the Kashmir issue, Khan on Sunday had called the Indian government "fascist" and "supremacist", alleging that it poses a threat to Pakistan as well as to the minorities in India.

He also said the world must also seriously consider the safety and security of India's nuclear arsenal as it impacts not just the region but the world. Earlier this month, India abrogated provisions of Article 370 on the Constitution to withdraw Jammu and Kashmir's special status and bifurcated it into two Union Territories, evoking strong reactions from Pakistan. White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley said Trump spoke with Modi to "discuss regional developments" and the US-India strategic partnership.

The President conveyed the importance of reducing tensions between India and Pakistan, and maintaining peace in the region, he said. "The two leaders further discussed how they will continue to strengthen United States-India economic ties through increased trade, and they look forward to meeting again soon," Gidley added.

Tags: donald trump, imran khan, narendra modi, kashmir issue
Location: United States, District of Columbia

Latest From World

President Donald Trump has said the US' ties with Pakistan have improved after he cut USD 1.3 billion in security assistance to Islamabad for not doing enough to rein in terror groups operating in the country. (Photo: File)

After 'cutting back' USD 1.3 billion aid relations with Pak improved: Trump

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday (local time) had a telephonic conversation with US President Donald Trump and discussed a wide range of trade and economic issues, including Brexit. (Photo: File)

Boris Johnson discusses economic issues, Brexit with Trump

US President Donald Trump urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistan PM Imran Khan to work towards reducing tension in the region over Kashmir, describing the situation as 'tough'. (Photo: File)

'Tough situation,' says Trump after calls with Modi, Imran Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (Photo: File)

Imran Khan gives Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa extension for 3 years

MOST POPULAR

1

Post ban, Mika Singh gets time from FWICE to justify his performance at Karachi

2

Why exercising may cause your weight to increase

3

UP man who let wife go with lover in exchange for 71 sheep, held for theft

4

2019 iPhone 11 Pro to steal stunning Note 10 feature

5

51 years after IAF aircraft went missing, parts of AN-12 BL-534 recovered

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, All-Stars team members Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Dino Morea, Abhimanyu Dassani, Ahan Shetty and others were gripped in footbal fever. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

All-Stars match: Ranbir, Abhishek, Dino & others grip in football fever

On Saturday, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor launched their much-awaited Saaho's trailer in Mumbai. Apart from the Baahubali actor, the Saaho trailer launch was attended by director Sujeeth, Bhushan Kumar and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor launch Saaho trailer in Mumbai

On Friday night, Rajshri production organised celebration of 25 years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun at Liberty Cinema, Mumbai. The all-time blockbuster's stars Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Renuka Shahane, Mohnish Bahl and others revisit those golden memories by attending the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Salman, Madhuri & others celebrate 25 Years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun

After the success of Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor is in celebratory mood. The actor has gone to Switzerland to enjoy bike ride trip with brother Ishaan Khatter, dear friend Kunal Kemmu and others. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Shahid, Ishaan, Kunal enjoy bike trip in Switzerland

Hrithik Roshan's maternal grandfather and veteran filmmaker J Om Prakash passed away on Wednesday at the age of 93. His last rite was attended by celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Dharmendra, Farah Khan, Sonali Bendre and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

J Om Prakash funeral: Big B, Sonali & others attend Hrithik's grandpa's last rite

Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar and others have recently jet off to Melbourne, Australia for Indian Film Festival of Melbourne aka IFFM 2019. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Airport diaries: SRK, Arjun-Malaika & others jet off to Melbourne; see pics

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham