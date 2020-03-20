World bearing the brunt of China's delay over virus response: Trump

The United States warned against international travel due to the pandemic and advised citizens to come home if possible
Washington: US President Donald Trump charged Thursday that the world is "paying a big price" for China's lack of transparency on the outbreak of the new coronavirus there several months ago.
"It would have been much better if we had known about this a number of months earlier. It could have been contained to that one area of China where it started. And certainly the world is paying a big price for what they did."
Donald Trump, President of the United States