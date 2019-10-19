Saturday, Oct 19, 2019 | Last Update : 11:51 AM IST

World, Americas

Tulsi Gabbard calls Hillary Clinton ‘queen of warmongers’ over Russia remark

PTI
Published : Oct 19, 2019, 10:42 am IST
Updated : Oct 19, 2019, 10:42 am IST

Gabbard, who is a fourth-term Democratic Congresswoman from Hawaii, fired back.

Tulsi Gabbard, 38, who declared her presidential bid last year, is a favourite of the Indian-Americans mainly because of her being a Hindu. (Photo: File)
 Tulsi Gabbard, 38, who declared her presidential bid last year, is a favourite of the Indian-Americans mainly because of her being a Hindu. (Photo: File)

Washington: Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard on Friday slammed Hillary Clinton as "queen of warmongers" after the former US Secretary of State alleged that the Democratic election hopeful was being "groomed" by the Russians as the third-party candidate for the 2020 presidential elections.

Tulsi Gabbard, 38, who declared her presidential bid last year, is a favourite of the Indian-Americans mainly because of her being a Hindu.

The unprecedented war of words between the two US politicians erupted Friday when Hillary Clinton during an interview appeared to be floating a conspiracy theory that the Russians are "grooming" Tulsi Gabbard to be the third-party candidate in the presidential elections.

"I'm not making any predictions but I think they've got their eye on somebody who is currently in the Democratic primary and are grooming her to be the third-party candidate," Clinton said, in an apparent reference to Gabbard.

"She's the favourite of the Russians. They have a bunch of sites and bots and other ways of supporting her so far," she told David Plouffe's "Campaign HQ" podcast.

Clinton did not take Tulsi Gabbard's name during the interview. But David Plouffe, a former aide to the ex-president Barack Obama, concluded the podcast by saying that Hillary Clinton's "belief that Tulsi Gabbard is going to be a third-party candidate propped up by Trump and the Russians."

Gabbard, who is a fourth-term Democratic Congresswoman from Hawaii, fired back.

"Great! Thank you @HillaryClinton. You, the queen of warmongers, embodiment of corruption, and personification of the rot that has sickened the Democratic Party for so long, have finally come out from behind the curtain," she tweeted.

She claimed that there has been a concerted campaign to "destroy my reputation" from the day she announced her candidacy for the US presidential elections.

"We wondered who was behind it and why. Now we know - it was always you, through your proxies and powerful allies in the corporate media and war machine, afraid of the threat I pose," Gabbard said.

"It's now clear that this primary is between you and me. Don't cowardly hide behind your proxies. Join the race directly," she said.

Last week, President Donald Trump had teased Hillary Clinton on joining the race.

Clinton, who ran unsuccessfully in 2008 and 2016 for the White House, has so far said she is not planning a third-stint at the US presidency.

Interestingly, both Clinton and Gabbard have a massive following among Indian-Americans.

Gabbard is one of the more-than-dozen Democratic leaders who have thrown their hats in the party's 2020 primary race. While she has managed to appear in the presidential debates, her current polling is very low.

Tags: tulsi gabbard, hillary clinton, donald trump, us 2020 presidential elections
Location: United States, District of Columbia

Latest From World

Donald Trump derided presidential executive orders as

'Power grabs': Trump outstripping Obama on pace of executive orders

The United Nations Headquarters in New York will remain closed in the forthcoming weekend due to the ongoing cash crisis. (Photo: ANI)

UN Headquarters to remain closed in the weekend due to budget crunch

Abhijit Ratan Hajare, who is from Maharashtra, was part of a 15-bike convoy touring the Himalayan nation, The Bhutanese reported. The group was led by a Bhutanese national. (Photo: Screengrab)

Indian tourist detained in Bhutan for desecrating Buddhist ‘chorten’

Bilawal, 31, said all opposition parties had decided that the government must step down. (Photo: File)

Bilawal Bhutto announces nationwide anti-govt protests

MOST POPULAR

1

Fate of Japan's royal dynasty rests on shoulders of 13-year-old

2

BJP leader conducts magic show at rally in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur, see video

3

One of the best budget smartphones has gone on open sale

4

Compute like never before with this out-of-this world laptop

5

Horrific child porn website finally taken down

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

On Thursday, Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh launched their upcoming film, Marjaavaan's trailer in Mumbai. The actors made a stylish appearance at the launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Marjaavaan: Riteish, Sidharth, Rakul & Tara make stylish appearance at launch

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham