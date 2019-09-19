Thursday, Sep 19, 2019 | Last Update : 09:11 PM IST

World, Americas

Dialogue between India, Pak 'absolutely essential element' to resolve dispute: UN Chief Guterres

ANI
Published : Sep 19, 2019, 2:44 pm IST
Updated : Sep 19, 2019, 2:44 pm IST

‘I go on with a clear opinion that human rights must be fully respected in the territory,’ United Nations Chief Antonio Guterres added.

Antonio Guterres's statement came ahead of the UN General Assembly session where Pakistan has said that it would raise the issue of Kashmir. The country is rattled by the Indian government's move to abrogate Article 370 of the constitution that accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: ANI)
 Antonio Guterres's statement came ahead of the UN General Assembly session where Pakistan has said that it would raise the issue of Kashmir. The country is rattled by the Indian government's move to abrogate Article 370 of the constitution that accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: ANI)

New York: United Nations Chief Antonio Guterres said on Thursday that dialogue between India and Pakistan is an "absolutely essential element" for resolving the Kashmir dispute, while adding that his "good officers" are available for the same if the two neighboring countries ask for it.

Responding to a question regarding the lockdown in the region following the abrogation of Article 370, Guterres said, "Well, our capacity is related to good offices, and good offices can only be implemented when the parties accept it. And, on the other hand, it relates to advocacy, and the advocacy was expressed and will be maintained."

"I go on with a clear opinion that human rights must be fully respected in the territory, and I go on with the clear opinion that dialogue between India and Pakistan is an absolutely essential element for the solution of the problem," he added.

Guterres's statement came ahead of the UN General Assembly session where Pakistan has said that it would raise the issue of Kashmir. The country is rattled by the Indian government's move to abrogate Article 370 of the constitution that accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

India has maintained that the move on Kashmir is its "internal matter" - a stance that has been supported by a number of countries in the world, including the SAARC countries.

Tags: united nations, jammu and kashmir, pakistan, article 370, conflict
Location: United States, New York, New York

Latest From World

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday left on a two-day visit to Saudi Arabia to discuss bilateral and regional matters, including the Kashmir issue, with the Kingdom's leadership. (Photo: File)

Pak PM Imran Khan leaves for Saudi to discuss Kashmir, bilateral issues: Official

A bill recently introduced in the US Congress would call for sanctions on any Chinese official who interferes with Tibetan Buddhist succession practices. (Photo: File | AP)

US draws red line for China to handpick future Dalai Lama

Argentina’s Senate unanimously approved a law on Wednesday that will increase state funds dedicated to fighting hunger and improving nutrition as the country grapples with stifling inflation and increased poverty. (Photo: AFP)

Argentine Senate approves emergency food law as crisis worsens

European parliamentarians Ryszard Czarnecki and Fulvio Martusciello have backed India on the Kashmir issue during a special debate of the plenary of the European Parliament by describing it a great democracy and slammed Pakistan for harbouring terrorists. (Photo: Twitter/ EuroParl_EN)

‘Terrorists didn't land from moon’: European lawmakers hits out at Pak

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: Pak analyst falls of his chair during live TV debate on Kashmir

2

I had to train to play carrom with my right hand: 'Chhichhore' star Tushar Pandey aka Mummy

3

64MP Redmi Note 8 Pro is going to destroy competition with attractive pricing

4

PF interest not credited? Know when you will get it

5

Stunning iPhone 11 exciting surprises leak

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

This Christian Siriano dress had a plain black, figure-hugging design with a multi-coloured cape billowing behind it. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Dazzling colours graced the ramp

The Nobel Peace Prize winning Catholic nun who spent 45-years serving for the poor, sick, orphaned, and dying. (Photo: AP)

Hymns and prayers: Kolkata celebrates death annversary of Saint Mother Teresa

Actresses who starred in 'The Truth' are seen gracing the red carpet at Day 1 of the Venice Film Festival. (Photo: AP)

Venice Film Festival: Best-dressed on the red carpet

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham