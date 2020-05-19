Tuesday, May 19, 2020 | Last Update : 03:25 PM IST

54th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

91,463

814

Recovered

34,646

389

Deaths

2,896

24

Maharashtra3070670881135 Gujarat109894308625 Tamil Nadu10585353874 Delhi97554202148 Rajasthan50832992128 Madhya Pradesh47902315243 Uttar Pradesh42582441104 West Bengal2576892232 Andhra Pradesh2380135350 Punjab1946125732 Telangana150997134 Bihar12514738 Karnataka114649737 Jammu and Kashmir101351311 Haryana85445313 Odisha6721663 Kerala5774934 Jharkhand211973 Chandigarh191403 Tripura156420 Assam90412 Uttarakhand82511 Himachal Pradesh75353 Chhatisgarh66560 Puducherry1690 Goa1570 Meghalaya13111 Manipur320 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110
World, Americas

WHO a puppet of China, says Donald Trump

AFP
Published : May 19, 2020, 12:41 pm IST
Updated : May 19, 2020, 12:41 pm IST

Trump threatened to permanently freeze US funding to the WHO unless "substantive improvements" were made within the next 30 days

Trump calls world health body 'puppet of China'. (AFP Photo)
  Trump calls world health body 'puppet of China'. (AFP Photo)

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump attacked the United Nations health body as a Chinese "puppet" on Monday and confirmed he is considering slashing or canceling US support.

"They're a puppet of China, they're China-centric to put it nicer," he said at the White House.

Trump said the United States pays around $450 million annually to the World Health Organization, the largest contribution of any country. Plans are being crafted to slash this because "we're not treated right."

"They gave us a lot of bad advice," he said of the WHO.

Trump spoke as the WHO held its first annual assembly since the pandemic swept the world after originating in China, causing massive economic disruption and killing 316,000 people -- close to a third of them in the United States.

Trump said China only pays about $40 million a year and one idea was for Washington to bring "our 450 down to 40," but "some people thought that was too much."

President Donald Trump threatened Monday to permanently freeze US funding to the World Health Organization unless "substantive improvements" were made within the next 30 days.

Washington suspended funding to the WHO in mid-April, accusing it of being too close to Beijing and covering up and mismanaging the coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, Trump tweeted images of a letter he sent to WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, informing the director-general that "if the World Health Organization does not commit to major substantive improvements within the next 30 days, I will make my temporary freeze of United States funding to the World Health Organization permanent and reconsider our membership in the organization."

Tags: president donald trump, united nations, health body, chinese puppet, us support, us president, donald trump, us funding, world health organization, who, coronavirus funding, us funds
Location: United States, Washington, Vancouver

Latest From World

WHO to review virus response as Trump renews attack. (AFP Photo)

WHO to review covid response after Trump attack

Trump, in a surprise announcement, said on Monday he is taking hydroxychloroquine. (AFP Photo)

Despite FDA warning, Trump says he is taking hydroxychloroquine

Trump threatened Monday to permanently freeze US funding to the World Health Organization. (AFP Photo)

Trump threatens permanent freeze on WHO funding in 30 days

Members of a coronavirus testing station stand on the factory premises of the Westfleisch meat processing company in Hamm, western Germany. (AFP)

Alarm as another German slaughterhouse hit by coronavirus outbreak

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Can you believe America still uses fax machines?

2

No more boring Corona basement persona, musicians are performing as cool avatars on gaming plaforms

3

How Taiwan kept COVID-19 cases down to a mere 440, despite close ties to China, is a model for the world

4

Women in US forced to depend on online pharmacies, googled instructions as abortion clinics stay shut

5

Bride in Bareilly, groom in Mumbai: Bollywood-style big fat Indian wedding now goes online

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham