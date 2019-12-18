Wednesday, Dec 18, 2019 | Last Update : 10:10 AM IST

World, Americas

Joe Biden healthy and fit to serve as US president, his doctor says

REUTERS
Published : Dec 18, 2019, 9:11 am IST
Updated : Dec 18, 2019, 9:11 am IST

O’Connor has been Biden’s physician since 2009, when he was assigned as physician to the vice president, the report said.

Biden, 77, is one of 15 Democrats seeking their party’s nomination to run against Republican US President Donald Trump next year in a battle in which the incumbent and the top three of his would-be opponents are all septuagenarians. (Photo: File)
 Biden, 77, is one of 15 Democrats seeking their party’s nomination to run against Republican US President Donald Trump next year in a battle in which the incumbent and the top three of his would-be opponents are all septuagenarians. (Photo: File)

Washington: Former Vice President Joe Biden is healthy enough to undertake the duties of the US presidency, his doctor said on Tuesday in a health report released by the Democrat’s campaign.

Biden, 77, is one of 15 Democrats seeking their party’s nomination to run against Republican US President Donald Trump next year in a battle in which the incumbent and the top three of his would-be opponents are all septuagenarians.

Biden, who suffered a brain aneurysm in 1988, has no symptoms of similar problems, and while his heart beats irregularly, he is “completely asymptomatic,” said Dr. Kevin O’Connor, who teaches medicine and directs the Executive Medicine program for George Washington University Medical Faculty Associates.

The former vice president is taking anticoagulant medication for his heart and Crestor for high cholesterol, O’Connor said. He has had no cancer other than “localized, non-melanoma skin cancers,” due to extended exposure to the sun as a younger man, nor any history of diabetes, thyroid disease, hypertension, angina or any neurologic disorder, the doctor’s report said.

 “Vice President Biden is a healthy, vigorous, 77-year-old male, who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the presidency, to include those as Chief Executive, Head of State and Commander in Chief,” O’Connor wrote.

O’Connor has been Biden’s physician since 2009, when he was assigned as physician to the vice president, the report said.

One of Sanders’ closest rivals for the nomination, Senator Bernie Sanders, 78, suffered a heart attack earlier this fall but has since resumed campaigning.

Tags: joe biden, donald trump, 2020 us presidential elections
Location: United States, District of Columbia

Latest From World

Prime Minister Boris Johnson won a big majority in Thursday's general election on a promise to

Will work '24 hours a day, flat out' to make Brexit happen: UK PM

The US President accused the Speaker of violating her oath of office by proceeding ahead with the

You've cheapened importance of very ugly word, impeachment: Trump to US Speaker

Infosys Limited, a business consulting, information technology and outsourcing company, and its subsidiary, Infosys BPM Limited, will pay California USD 800,000. (Photo: File)

Infosys to pay Rs 56 crore to California to settle worker misclassification, tax fraud

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Tuesday turned down the proposal to convene a meeting on Kashmir after France vetoed the move, French diplomatic sources told news agency ANI. (Photo: File)

After France vetoed, UNSC turns down proposal to convene meet on Kashmir

MOST POPULAR

1

Xech Satellite Pro Wireless Powerbank review: Bank of sheer power on a budget!

2

Morocco’s Gnawa artists celebrate inclusion in UNESCO listing

3

49 journalists murdered across world in 2019, lowest in 16 years

4

Superman's cape sells for nearly USD 200,000 at Hollywood auction

5

'Serious replies only': Man seeks companion for his lonely duck, puts out dating ad

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham