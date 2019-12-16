Monday, Dec 16, 2019 | Last Update : 10:19 AM IST

World, Americas

US quietly expelled two Chinese diplomats who drove onto military base: report

AFP
Published : Dec 16, 2019, 9:50 am IST
Updated : Dec 16, 2019, 9:50 am IST

The incident comes as the United States and China, the world’s two biggest economies, wrangle over trade.

The two sides announced a mini-deal on Friday to reduce some tariffs. (Representational Image)
 The two sides announced a mini-deal on Friday to reduce some tariffs. (Representational Image)

Washington: The United States quietly expelled two Chinese embassy officials in September after they drove onto a sensitive military base in Virginia, The New York Times reported Sunday.

The newspaper, which cited multiple people with knowledge of the episode, said it appeared to be the first time in more than 30 years that the US has expelled Chinese diplomats on suspicion of espionage.

At least one of the diplomats was believed to be an intelligence officer operating under cover, the Times said.

The incident comes as the United States and China, the world’s two biggest economies, wrangle over trade. The two sides announced a mini-deal on Friday to reduce some tariffs.

The Times said the diplomats, accompanied by their wives, drove up to the checkpoint at the entrance to a sensitive installation near Norfolk, Virginia that includes special operations forces.

The guard saw that they didn’t have permission to enter and directed them to go through the gates, turn around and exit.

The Chinese officials continued onto the base, evading military personnel pursuing them until they were forced to stop by fire trucks blocking their path, according to the Times.

The Chinese officials said they had not understood the instructions they were given, but US personnel were unconvinced by their explanation.

The motive for the incursion was not clear, but US officials said they believe the Chinese diplomats were hoping to test the security measures at the base.

The two officials were expelled “this fall,” the Times said. Neither country made the incident public, and Beijing apparently did not respond with tit-for-tat expulsions of US diplomats in China.

The State Department did not immediately respond to AFP’s request for comment on the report.

The United States and China remain at odds over a number of issues including industrial espionage, Beijing’s presence in the South China Sea, and the situations in Hong Kong and Xinjiang.

Weeks after the incident at the Virginia base, the State Department placed restrictions on the activities of Chinese diplomats, in what it said was a response to years-old Chinese regulations limiting the movements of US diplomats.

China instituted similar restrictions on US diplomats in December.

It is not clear if the restrictions were linked to the incident in Virginia.

Tags: united states, china, military base, global trade war
Location: United States, District of Columbia

Latest From World

Forty-seven people were on the island -- a popular tourist attraction -- when the explosion happened. (Photo: AP)

New Zealand volcano eruption death toll rises to 18 as body search continues

The 40-year-old MP won her Wigan seat in the north-west of England, holding on to one of the key bricks in the so-called

Indian-origin MP Lisa Nandy in race to replace Corbyn after Labour's poll defeat

The pilgrims were returning home after visiting the famed Hindu Kalinchowk Bhagwati temple when the bus veered off the highway about 80 kilometers (50 miles) east of the capital, Kathmandu, police official Prajwal Maharjan said. (Photo: ANI)

14 dead, 18 injured after bus drives off highway, crashes in Nepal

Beijing suspended additional tariffs on US products that had been due to kick in on Sunday, after Washington and Beijing announced a major thaw in their trade war Friday. (Photo: File)

China suspends planned additional tariffs on US goods

MOST POPULAR

1

'Serious replies only': Man seeks companion for his lonely duck, puts out dating ad

2

PM Modi's tweet on BJP's victory in Lok Sabha elections becomes 'Golden Tweet' of 2019

3

Russia banned from competing in sports; what does it mean for them

4

Snake enters ground, interrupts Ranji cricket match

5

Bose NC 700 review: Perfection, refined!

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham