Parody video featuring US Prez shooting, stabbing opponents shown at Trump resort

AP
The video was shown last week at an American Priority conference at Trump's Doral Miami resort, the newspaper said.

 In the video, Trump's critics and media members are portrayed as parishioners fleeing his gruesome rampage. (Photo: File)

Washington: A graphically violent parody video, shown at a meeting of President Donald Trump's supporters at his Miami resort, depicted a likeness of the president shooting and stabbing his opponents and members of the news media in a church, The New York Times reported Sunday.

In the video, Trump's critics and media members are portrayed as parishioners fleeing his gruesome rampage. The fake Trump strikes the late Sen. John McCain in the neck, hits and stabs TV personality Rosie O'Donnell in the face, lights Sen. Bernie Sanders' head on fire and shoots or otherwise assaults people whose faces are replaced with news organization logos.

The video was shown last week at an American Priority conference at Trump's Doral Miami resort, the newspaper said. Trump was not there. Event organizer Alex Phillips told the Times the video was played as part of a "meme exhibit" and was not associated with or endorsed by the conference "in any official capacity." ''American Priority rejects all political violence," he said, and is looking into the matter.

The video includes the logo for Trump's 2020 campaign but Tim Murtaugh, spokesman for the re-election organization, told the Times the "video was not produced by the campaign, and we do not condone violence."

The setting for the massacre is the "Church of Fake News," capturing Trump's familiar refrain about news stories and organizations that he considers to be fake news.

In the video, Trump's face is superimposed on a killer's body as he shoots people in the face and otherwise assaults them. Among the targets: former President Barack Obama, Black Lives Matter, Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters, Bill and Hillary Clinton and Rep. Adam Schiff, who as Democratic chairman of the House Intelligence Committee is leading the impeachment inquiry of Trump.

CNN, The Washington Post, BBC, PBS, NBC and Politico are among the news organizations depicted as victims of the fake Trump's violent fury.

The White House declined immediate comment.

