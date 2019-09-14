Saturday, Sep 14, 2019 | Last Update : 10:36 AM IST

World, Americas

US lawmakers 'concerned' about Indo-Pak relations, urges to 'de-escalate tensions'

PTI
Published : Sep 14, 2019, 9:13 am IST
Updated : Sep 14, 2019, 9:13 am IST

Signatories to letter are lawmakers Ilhan Omar, Raul M Grijalva, Andy Levin, James P McGovern, Ted Lieu, Donald Beyer and Alan Lowenthal.

A group of American lawmakers have expressed "grave concern" over the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and urged the US ambassadors in New Delhi and Islamabad to "de-escalate tensions" between India and Pakistan. (Photo: File)
 A group of American lawmakers have expressed "grave concern" over the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and urged the US ambassadors in New Delhi and Islamabad to "de-escalate tensions" between India and Pakistan. (Photo: File)

Washington: A group of American lawmakers have expressed "grave concern" over the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and urged the US ambassadors in New Delhi and Islamabad to "de-escalate tensions" between India and Pakistan.

Tension between the two Asian nations spiked after India revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370 on August 5 and bifurcated the state into two union territories, evoking protests from Pakistan.

In a letter to the American envoys in New Delhi and Islamabad -- Kenneth Juster and Paul W Jones respectively -- on Friday, the US Congressmen said there is risk that the relationship between India and Pakistan will continue to devolve as a result of this crisis.

"This presents tremendous danger to global peace and a clear national security risk for the United States. Pakistan and India are both valued allies, crucial to our interests in the region, including the Afghanistan peace process," the letter said.

"It is of utmost importance that we leverage our relationships with their government to deescalate the situation," the Congressmen said and urged the two American diplomats to do everything in their power to "de-escalate the tensions".

Signatories to the letter are lawmakers Ilhan Omar, Raul M Grijalva, Andy Levin, James P McGovern, Ted Lieu, Donald Beyer and Alan Lowenthal.

Tags: india, pakistan, us, jammu and kashmir
Location: United States, Washington

Latest From World

Yet while Trump has physical stamina, even drawing energy from grueling press conferences and late-night TV binges, his verbal and Twitter pronouncements are if anything wackier than those of his rival. (Photo: File)

'I look orange, it's the lightbulb,' says Donald Trump

The burial of Zimbabwe's founding president, President Robert Mugabe , will be delayed for at least a month until a special mausoleum can be built at a prominent spot at the national Heroes' Acre monument, the latest turn in a dramatic tussle between his family and the country's current leader, a once-trusted deputy who helped oust Mugabe from power. (Photo: AP)

Zimbabwe's Mugabe to be buried at new mausoleum in 30 days

The 48-year-old, who is currently on sick leave from Leicestershire Police, now faces a misconduct inquiry and disciplinary action by the police force over his illegal searches, which included looking up information on English football star David Beckham and wife Victoria Beckham. (Photo: File)

Indian-origin cop, who looked up info on Beckham, suspended for work computer misuse

Conceding his defeat after failing to get

Pak PM says, ‘Expected much more support from world on Kashmir'

MOST POPULAR

1

Six awesome Gmail tips and tricks everyone should know

2

Realme XT review: 64 Megapixel goodness

3

Human bodies move for more than a year after death: Australian Scientist’s revelation

4

Find out how a giant, angry seal helps Australian cops to bust international drug ring

5

Lost your mobile phone? No worries, govt will help you locate it

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Thursday, people bid adieu to lord Ganesha after worshipping him for 11 days during Ganpati festival. Like commoners, Bollywood celebs like Bhushan Kumar and Neil Nitin Mukesh were also seen saying good bye to 'Bappa' and chanted, 'Ganpati Bappa Morya'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ganesh Visarjan 2019: Bollywood celebs bid adieu to Ganpati Bappa

On Wednesday, Bollywood and TV celebs like Saqib Saleem, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Gautam Gulati, Surveen Chawla and others came together to watch Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha starrer 'Dream Girl' at the star-studded screening. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

B-town & TV celebs watch Ayushmann-Nushrat's Dream Girl at screening

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora has always been breaking stereotype in Indian film industry. Right from item numbers to fitness, the 45-year-old actor is setting new benchmark of fitness in the industry and became an inspiration for many aspiring actresses. (Photos: Instagram)

Fit and Fab: At 45, Malaika Arora sets new benchmark of fitness

'Arjun Reddy' star Vijay Deverakonda has recently met 'Kabir Singh' actress Kiara Advani in Mumbai. Interestingly, the duo's meeting considered as 'Arjun Reddy's great meet with his on-screen ladylove Preethi. So, are they going to do a movie together? (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: When Arjun Reddy met Preethi

Bollywood celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vivek Oberoi, Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Mallika Sherawat, Vivek Oberoi and others spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Kareena, Sonam, Ayushmann, Malaika & others snapped; see pics

On Thursday, Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Katrina Kaif attended a press conference of 20th edition of the NEXA IIFA Awards. The stars were looking glamourous and had a lot of fun at the prestigious event that took place in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Madhuri, Salman, Katrina spread glamour at IIFA Press Conference; view pics

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham