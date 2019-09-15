Saturday, Sep 14, 2019 | Last Update : 10:56 PM IST

Netanyahu finds support in Trump in upcoming elections

PTI
Published : Sep 14, 2019, 9:52 pm IST
Updated : Sep 14, 2019, 9:52 pm IST

Trump spoke with Netanyahu to discuss the possibility of moving forward with a formal mutual defense treaty between the two nations.

US President Donald Trump with Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu. (Photo: AP)
Washington: President Donald Trump is lending support to embattled Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ahead of a critical election on Tuesday by appearing to publicly back one of his key priorities.

Trump tweeted on Saturday that he spoke with Netanyahu to discuss the possibility of moving forward with a formal mutual defense treaty between the two nations.

Trump says it would "further anchor the tremendous alliance between our two countries."

The comments came just days before Israeli voters are set to decide Netanyahu's political fate are the latest effort by Trump to back Netanyahu, perhaps his closest personal ally on the world stage.

Trump adds that he looks forward to continuing the discussions after the election when they meet on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly later this month.

