Saturday, Sep 14, 2019 | Last Update : 12:37 PM IST

World, Americas

'Don't vape,' Donald Trump, wife Melania tell teen son Barron: report

ANI
Published : Sep 14, 2019, 11:42 am IST
Updated : Sep 14, 2019, 11:42 am IST

This move comes after 6 people died in the United States and hundreds of others have fallen ill with mysterious lung diseases from vaping.

The US President made the statement on the White House lawn before leaving for Baltimore when a reporter asked if he and the US first lady had discussed e-cigarettes or vaping with their teen son Barron. (Photo: File)
 The US President made the statement on the White House lawn before leaving for Baltimore when a reporter asked if he and the US first lady had discussed e-cigarettes or vaping with their teen son Barron. (Photo: File)

Washington: US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump have only one request for their 13-year-old son Barron - "Don't vape".

"We haven't told him anything except, "Don't vape. Don't vape". We don't like vaping. I don't like vaping," Donald Trump said of Barron, New York Post reported.

The US President made the statement on the White House lawn before leaving for Baltimore when a reporter asked if he and the US first lady had discussed e-cigarettes or vaping with their teen son Barron.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Trump administration had announced that it would ban the sale of flavoured e-cigarettes or vaping liquids in a couple of weeks.

This move comes after as many as six people died in the United States and hundreds of others have fallen ill with mysterious lung diseases from vaping, the report said.

Under the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) ban, the companies that want to sell flavoured e-cigarettes will have to gain federal approval from the administration, which could take more than a year.

Tags: donald trump, melania trump, vaping, e-cigarettes
Location: United States, District of Columbia

Latest From World

Cameron Ortis faces five charges under Canada's criminal code and its Security of Information Act. (Photo: Representational)

Senior Canadian intelligence officer arrested on charges of spying

Dozens of victims have described him as a sexual predator who used young women as his sex slaves. Prosecutors have pledged to charge any co-conspirators. (Photo: AFP)

US University head admits giving approval of gift from Jeffrey Epstein

The chain's Washington branch was listed at number nine in the survey. (Photo: Twitter)

Trump praises one of his hotels on Twitter, says it's 'best in the world'

Drone attacks targeted two major Saudi Aramco processing facility and oilfield in eastern Saudi Arabia Saturday, the Interior Ministry said, sparking a huge fire at one of the sites before dawn. (Photo: File)

Drones hit 2 Saudi Arabia Aramco oil facilities, oilfields; huge fire in 1

MOST POPULAR

1

Gifts received by PM Modi up for sale, price from Rs 200 to Rs 2.5 lakh

2

Dream Girl box-office collection: Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer mints Rs 10.05 cr on day 1

3

Meghan Markle’s sweet tribute to Princess Diana

4

India may ditch iPhone 11

5

Trump praises one of his hotels on Twitter, says it's 'best in the world'

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Thursday, people bid adieu to lord Ganesha after worshipping him for 11 days during Ganpati festival. Like commoners, Bollywood celebs like Bhushan Kumar and Neil Nitin Mukesh were also seen saying good bye to 'Bappa' and chanted, 'Ganpati Bappa Morya'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ganesh Visarjan 2019: Bollywood celebs bid adieu to Ganpati Bappa

On Wednesday, Bollywood and TV celebs like Saqib Saleem, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Gautam Gulati, Surveen Chawla and others came together to watch Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha starrer 'Dream Girl' at the star-studded screening. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

B-town & TV celebs watch Ayushmann-Nushrat's Dream Girl at screening

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora has always been breaking stereotype in Indian film industry. Right from item numbers to fitness, the 45-year-old actor is setting new benchmark of fitness in the industry and became an inspiration for many aspiring actresses. (Photos: Instagram)

Fit and Fab: At 45, Malaika Arora sets new benchmark of fitness

'Arjun Reddy' star Vijay Deverakonda has recently met 'Kabir Singh' actress Kiara Advani in Mumbai. Interestingly, the duo's meeting considered as 'Arjun Reddy's great meet with his on-screen ladylove Preethi. So, are they going to do a movie together? (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: When Arjun Reddy met Preethi

Bollywood celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vivek Oberoi, Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Mallika Sherawat, Vivek Oberoi and others spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Kareena, Sonam, Ayushmann, Malaika & others snapped; see pics

On Thursday, Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Katrina Kaif attended a press conference of 20th edition of the NEXA IIFA Awards. The stars were looking glamourous and had a lot of fun at the prestigious event that took place in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Madhuri, Salman, Katrina spread glamour at IIFA Press Conference; view pics

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham