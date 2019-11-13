Wednesday, Nov 13, 2019 | Last Update : 10:09 AM IST

World, Americas

'We know where he is, US on hunt for new Islamic State's leader': Trump

AP
Published : Nov 13, 2019, 9:27 am IST
Updated : Nov 13, 2019, 9:27 am IST

Trump didn't mention the name of the new target, but he was likely referring to Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi.

In a speech Tuesday, Trump said the US got al-Baghdadi, then got "his second" and now, "we have our eye on his third. His third has got a lot of problems because we know where he is, too." (Photo: File)
 In a speech Tuesday, Trump said the US got al-Baghdadi, then got "his second" and now, "we have our eye on his third. His third has got a lot of problems because we know where he is, too." (Photo: File)

Washington: President Donald Trump has said that America now has its eye on a new Islamic State leader, telling the Economic Club of New York that "we know where he is."

Trump didn't mention the name of the new target, but he is likely referring to Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, the man who has been named to replace Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi as head of the terror group. Al-Baghdadi took his own life last month as US commandoes closed in on him in northern Syria.

In a speech Tuesday, Trump said the US got al-Baghdadi, then got "his second" and now, "we have our eye on his third. His third has got a lot of problems because we know where he is, too."

Little is publicly known about al-Qurayshi, and the group typically identifies its leaders using pseudonyms that refer to their tribal affiliation and lineage. The group does not have a clear hierarchy and few details are known about the remaining top leaders.

US Army special operations forces chased al-Baghdadi into a dead-end tunnel on a compound where he had been hiding, and he set off a suicide vest he was wearing.

The "second" that Trump mentioned was likely Abu Hassan al-Muhajir, a close aide of al-Baghdadi and a spokesman for the group since 2016.

He was killed in a joint US and Kurdish military operation just hours after al-Baghdadi's death. Another "second," however, could be Fadhil Ahmad al-Hayali, who was described as the group's No 2 and was killed in August 2015 by a US airstrike in Iraq.

This is also the second time in two days that Trump has warned about the US targeting a leader of the group. Speaking in New York City on Monday at the opening of the 100th annual parade organised by the United War Veterans Council in Madison Square Park, Trump said "al-Baghdadi is dead.

His second in charge is dead. We have our eyes on number 3." Al-Baghdadi led IS as it sought to establish an Islamic "caliphate" across Syria and Iraq. It's unclear what impact his death may have on the group, but US officials and military commanders have said repeatedly that pockets of insurgents remain in Iraq and Syria and are still intent on conducting attacks.

Tags: donald trump, isis, abu ibrahim al-hashimi al-qurayshi, abu bakr al-baghdadi
Location: United States, District of Columbia

Latest From World

Further air-strikes in Gaza, which the Israeli military said targeted Islamic Jihad gunmen and various sites belonging to the group, killed eight more Palestinian men. (Photo: Twitter)

Rockets rain from Gaza as Israel kills Islamic Jihad commander

Anez assumption of presidency comes shortly after Bolivian lawmakers revealed they lacked a majority to formally approve ousted President Evo Morales' resignation, Sputnik reported. (Photo: ANI)

Bolivia's Opposition lawmaker Jeanine Anez declares herself interim president

She spoke in an interview with AFP on the eve of her departure from North America where she has spent almost three months. (Photo: File)

Donald Trump's climate stand 'so extreme', it's waking people up: Thunberg

Residents across a wide swath of Australia's east coast were bracing for

‘Stay Alert’: Millions in Australia brace for ‘catastrophic’ bushfires

MOST POPULAR

1

These technologies will change the way we live in the next decade

2

Apple horror show rears its ugly head again

3

Samsung Galaxy Watch LTE 46mm review: The flagship-killer of smartwatches

4

Asus Zenbook Flip 14 review: A 360-degree all rounder

5

Is this the mind-blowing iPhone 12 we have been waiting for?

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham