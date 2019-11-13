Wednesday, Nov 13, 2019 | Last Update : 05:15 PM IST

World, Americas

Garbage dropped by China, India into sea 'floats into Los Angeles': Trump

PTI
Published : Nov 13, 2019, 3:36 pm IST
Updated : Nov 13, 2019, 3:36 pm IST

Terming climate change as 'complex issue', Trump said he considers himself to be, 'in many ways, an environmentalist, believe it or not'.

The US last week formally notified the United Nations of its withdrawal from the 2015 Paris Climate accord, a landmark global agreement which brought together 188 nations, including India, to combat global warming. (Photo: File)
 The US last week formally notified the United Nations of its withdrawal from the 2015 Paris Climate accord, a landmark global agreement which brought together 188 nations, including India, to combat global warming. (Photo: File)

New York: US President Donald Trump has said countries like China, India and Russia are doing "absolutely nothing" to clean up their smokestacks and industrial plants and the garbage that they drop in sea floats into Los Angeles.

Terming climate change as a "very complex issue", Donald Trump said he considers himself to be, "in many ways, an environmentalist, believe it or not".

"So...I'm very much into climate. But I want the cleanest air on the planet and I want to have - I have to have clean air - water," Trump said in remarks at the Economic Club of New York on Tuesday.

Donald Trump told the audience that the US withdrew from the "one-sided, horrible, horrible, economically unfair, ''close your businesses down within three years,'' ''don't frack, don't drill, we don't want any energy'' - the horrible Paris Climate Accord that killed American jobs and shielded foreign polluters."

He said the Paris Climate Agreement was a "disaster" for the US, adding that the deal would have resulted in "trillions and trillions of dollars" of destruction to America.

"And it is so unfair. It doesn't kick in for China until 2030. Russia goes back into the 1990s, where the base year was the dirtiest year ever in the world. India, we are supposed to pay them money because they are a developing nation. I said, ''We're a developing nation, too''," Trump said amidst laughter from the audience.

Responding to a question about how he thinks about risk as it relates to trade policy and issues like climate change, Trump said, "when people ask the question...about climate - I always say: You know, I have a little problem.

"We have a relatively small piece of land - the United States. And you compare that to some of the other countries like China, like India, like Russia, like many other countries that absolutely are doing absolutely nothing to clean up their smokestacks and clean up all of their plants and all of the garbage that they're dropping in sea and that floats into Los Angeles, along with other problems that Los Angeles has, by the way."

"But when you see this happening, it's - nobody wants to talk about it. They want to talk about our country. We have to do this. We have can't have planes any longer. We can't have cows any longer. We can't have anything. I said, "What about China?"," he said.

He said he wants clean air and crystal-clean, clear water and the US today has the "cleanest air we've ever had in our country, meaning, over the last 40 years. I guess, 200 years ago was cleaner, but there was nothing around."

"But I want clean air. I want clean water, environmentally," he said.

The US last week formally notified the United Nations of its withdrawal from the 2015 Paris Climate accord, a landmark global agreement which brought together 188 nations, including India, to combat global warming.

The Paris Agreement, in which Donald Trump's predecessor Barack Obama and Prime Minister Narendra Modi played instrumental roles, was adopted at the UN climate conference "COP 21" held in the French capital in 2015 with an aim to reduce the hazardous greenhouse gas emissions.

Although Donald Trump had announced his decision to withdraw from the historic agreement on June 1, 2017, the process began on November 4 with the formal notification and the US will be out of the pact on November 4, 2020.

Tags: donald trump, us, climate change, paris climate agreement, united nations
Location: United States, District of Columbia

Latest From World

Philippe Astruc, the public prosecutor in Rennes said, 'Each tide brings in a batch. They are still fairly significant with around 100 kilos arriving each day all along the coast.' (Photo: AP| Representational)

1000 Kg cocaine washes up along coast in France, cops shut beaches

Almost 4 billion miles away, most distant world explored gets named 'Arrokoth'

Trump was touting the strength of the US economy in a speech to business executives in New York and said the rest of the world wants to get its share. (Photo: File)

'Dictators, it's ok, come on in': Donald Trump at New York event

Taiwan has been run as a de facto independent nation for the last seven decades but Beijing sees it as part of its territory awaiting reunification, by force if necessary. (Photo: File)

China holding third Taiwanese man on security grounds: state media

MOST POPULAR

1

US mom takes oath to become lawyer while judge holds her baby, video goes viral

2

Ways technology can help you lose weight fast

3

Devendra Fadnavis updates Twitter bio, refers to self as 'Maharashtra's Sevak'

4

8 best smartphones under Rs 8,000

5

7 internet scams even the brightest people fall for

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham