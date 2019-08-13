Tuesday, Aug 13, 2019 | Last Update : 07:22 PM IST

World, Americas

Kashmir will never be part of Pakistan: Islamic scholar Imam Tawhidi

ANI
Published : Aug 13, 2019, 6:10 pm IST
Updated : Aug 13, 2019, 6:20 pm IST

Imam Mohammad Tawhidi, a self-described ‘peace advocate, reformist Imam, ordained scholar’.

‘Kashmir was never part of Pakistan. Kashmir will never be part of Pakistan. Both Pakistan and Kashmir belong to India,’ said Imam Tawhidi. (Photo: Twitter | @Imamofpeace)
 ‘Kashmir was never part of Pakistan. Kashmir will never be part of Pakistan. Both Pakistan and Kashmir belong to India,’ said Imam Tawhidi. (Photo: Twitter | @Imamofpeace)

Washington: An Islamic scholar has stunned Pakistan by saying that Kashmir will never be a part of its territory.

Imam Mohammad Tawhidi, a self-described "reformist imam", made the statements after India scrapped Article 370 and Article 35A related to Jammu and Kashmir.

 

 

Tawhidi describes himself as a "Peace Advocate, Reformist Imam, Ordained Scholar, National Bestselling Author. Reject extremists, Far-Left/Far-Right; keep a balance in life," in his Twitter bio.

In one of his recent tweets, he said, "Most of my followers are genuinely good people that support me fighting the extremists while engaging in Q&A with me to clarify matters on religion or extremist ideologies. Then there are those ignorant and arrogant ones who cannot think positively about anything. Very sad."

Tags: imam mohammad tawhidi, jammu and kashmir, pakistan, hindu, india
Location: United States, Washington

Latest From World

It came a day after authorities announced the unprecedented complete cancellation of all arriving and departing flights over a massive rally. (Photo: AP)

Hong Kong airport cancels all departures after blockade by protesters

Agitated over the letter, several Indian Americans, who constitute a significant part of Suozzi’s Congressional District in New York and had played a key role in his election and fund raising, flooded the office of the Congressman with angry messages. (Photo: Twitter | @Tom_Suozzi)

US Congressman apologises for not consulting Indian Americans on Kashmir letter

India has categorically told the international community that its move to scrap Article 370 of the Constitution removing the special status to Jammu and Kashmir is an internal matter and has also advised Pakistan to ‘accept the reality’. (Photo: File)

Don’t live in fool’s paradise, wage a new struggle to get support of UNSC: Qureshi

A man brandishing a large knife chased passersby in Sydney's Central Business District on Tuesday and stabbed at least one woman on the busy street before he was overpowered and taken into custody. (Photo: AFP)

Stabbing spree in Sydney by man yelling 'God is great' in Arabic

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: Kerala vendor donates shop full of new clothes for flood relief

2

Latest iPhone 11 Pro renders will blow your mind

3

Jewellery shops selling tricolour, 'abrogation of Art 370' themed Rakhis in Surat

4

Apple iPhone 11 Pro is going to destroy the competition

5

Nina Vargas has a plan to help Bollywood celebrities achieve success through brands

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, All-Stars team members Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Dino Morea, Abhimanyu Dassani, Ahan Shetty and others were gripped in footbal fever. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

All-Stars match: Ranbir, Abhishek, Dino & others grip in football fever

On Saturday, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor launched their much-awaited Saaho's trailer in Mumbai. Apart from the Baahubali actor, the Saaho trailer launch was attended by director Sujeeth, Bhushan Kumar and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor launch Saaho trailer in Mumbai

On Friday night, Rajshri production organised celebration of 25 years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun at Liberty Cinema, Mumbai. The all-time blockbuster's stars Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Renuka Shahane, Mohnish Bahl and others revisit those golden memories by attending the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Salman, Madhuri & others celebrate 25 Years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun

After the success of Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor is in celebratory mood. The actor has gone to Switzerland to enjoy bike ride trip with brother Ishaan Khatter, dear friend Kunal Kemmu and others. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Shahid, Ishaan, Kunal enjoy bike trip in Switzerland

Hrithik Roshan's maternal grandfather and veteran filmmaker J Om Prakash passed away on Wednesday at the age of 93. His last rite was attended by celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Dharmendra, Farah Khan, Sonali Bendre and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

J Om Prakash funeral: Big B, Sonali & others attend Hrithik's grandpa's last rite

Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar and others have recently jet off to Melbourne, Australia for Indian Film Festival of Melbourne aka IFFM 2019. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Airport diaries: SRK, Arjun-Malaika & others jet off to Melbourne; see pics

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham