Helicopter crash-lands on roof of Manhattan building, pilot killed

Published : Jun 11, 2019, 10:04 am IST
Updated : Jun 11, 2019, 10:04 am IST

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said the helicopter made a 'forced landing, emergency landing or landed on the roof.'

New York: A helicopter crash-landed on top of a 51-story building in Midtown Manhattan on Monday, killing the pilot.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said the helicopter made a "forced landing, emergency landing or landed on the roof."

"Preliminary information is that there was a helicopter that made a forced landing, emergency landing, or landed on the roof of the building for one reason or another," he was quoted as saying by the CNN.

“People who were in the building said they felt the building shake," he added. The New York Fire Department said the helicopter's pilot was dead. No one who was in the building at the time of the helicopter crash was injured. “Some people have been evacuated," he added. Some people who were inside at the time "said they felt the building shake," he was quoted as saying. A fire broke out when the helicopter hit the roof, but the fire department has it under control, he said.

President Trump has been briefed on the helicopter incident in New York, the White House said. "The President has been briefed on the helicopter crash in Manhattan and continues to monitor the situation," spokesperson Hogan Gidley said.

