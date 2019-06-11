Tuesday, Jun 11, 2019 | Last Update : 03:57 PM IST

World, Americas

Ahead of visit, Mike Pompeo calls ties with India 'incredibly important'

PTI
Published : Jun 11, 2019, 3:20 pm IST
Updated : Jun 11, 2019, 3:20 pm IST

Pompeo would leave for New Delhi on June 24.

Before starting his trip, Pompeo will address the India Ideas Summit of US-India Business Council on June 12. (Photo: File)
 Before starting his trip, Pompeo will address the India Ideas Summit of US-India Business Council on June 12. (Photo: File)

Washington: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said that his visit to New Delhi this month will be focused on advancing the "incredibly important" ties with India which is a significant part of President Donald Trump's strategy in the strategic Indo-Pacific region.  Pompeo would leave for New Delhi on June 24.

New Delhi would be Pompeo's first stop and South Korea his last during the nearly week-long visit to the Indo-Pacific region, beginning June 24, that would also take him to Sri Lanka and Japan.

Before starting his trip, Pompeo will address the India Ideas Summit of US-India Business Council on June 12.

"I'll be speaking to a group of Indian business leaders in preparation for the trip that I'll take in a couple of weeks where I'll be visiting India, an important part of President Trump's strategy in the Indo-Pacific," he told reporters at the Foggy Bottom headquarters of the US State Department on Monday.

"I'm looking forward to the opportunity both to give the set of remarks about how it is our relationship is so closely tied economically, but also importantly the things that the United States and India can continue to do to build out what is an incredibly important relationship for both countries," Pompeo said.

State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus told reporters that Pompeo will travel to the Indo-Pacific region on June 24 through June 30 to broaden and deepen America's partnership with key countries to advance their shared goal of a free and open Indo-Pacific.

"The secretary's first stop will be in New Delhi, India. Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi's recent election victory provides an excellent opportunity for him to implement his vision for a strong and prosperous India that plays a leading role on the global stage," she said.

India, the US and several other world powers have been talking about the need to ensure a free, open and thriving Indo-Pacific in the backdrop of China's rising military manoeuvring in the region.

China has been trying to expand its military presence in the Indo-Pacific, which is a biogeographic region, comprising the Indian Ocean and the western and central Pacific Ocean, including the South China Sea.

China claims almost all of the South China Sea. Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan have counterclaims over the sea.

Prime Minister Modi during his recent visit to the Maldives underscored India's firm commitment to make the strategic Indo-Pacific an area for shared economic growth, saying it has been "our lifeline, and also the highway for trade and prosperity."

Pompeo will preview elements of a cooperative agenda during his remarks at the India Ideas Summit at the US Chamber of Commerce, she said.

His next stop will be in Colombo, where Pompeo will express America's solidarity with the people of Sri Lanka as they stand united against the despicable Easter Sunday terrorist attacks. He will also discuss promising opportunities for US-Sri Lanka cooperation based on shared commitments to a free and open Indo-Pacific region, she added.

Pompeo will then travel to Osaka, Japan, to participate in the G20 Leaders' Summit from June 28 -29, the first such gathering hosted by Japan.

On the margins of the summit, Pompeo will join Trump in meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to coordinate "on the final, fully verified denuclearization of North Korea", and discuss ways to strengthen trilateral cooperation with South Korea on "our unified approach towards North Korea" and other shared challenges, she said.

Following the G20 Summit, Pompeo will accompany Trump to South Korea to meet with President Moon Jae-in.

"The two leaders will also discuss ways to strengthen the United States-Republic of Korea alliance. President Trump and President Moon will continue their close coordination on efforts to achieve the final, fully verified denuclearization of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea," Ortagus said.

Tags: mike pompeo, donald trump, indo-pacific region, us-india relation
Location: United States, Washington

Latest From World

Shangri-La Hotel in Colombo has said that it will reopen on Wednesday, seven weeks after the five star property was attacked by a suicide bomber on Easter Sunday. (Photo: AP)

Shangri-La Hotel in Colombo to reopen on Wednesday after deadly Easter attacks

The Journal cited an unnamed 'person knowledgeable about the matter' for the report, and said many details of Kim Jong Nam's relationship with the CIA remained unclear. (Photo: AP)

Kim Jong Un's half-brother, killed in 2017, was CIA informant: Report

It will be the first time podiums have been made from recycled materials and organisers say they will need about 45 tonnes of plastic to fashion around 100 podiums for the Games. (Photo: File)

Olympics 2020: Podiums to be constructed with plastic waste in Tokyo

The decision will come into effect on July 1, Bennet said in a Monday statement. (Photo: AP)

New York Times to cease political cartoons after anti-Semitism row

MOST POPULAR

1

Twinning! Kylie Jenner and Stassie's pic in black bikini will make your jaw drop

2

‘May my age also be yours’: Rabri Devi wishes Lalu Yadav on his 72nd birthday

3

Who is Virendra Kumar? Know your Protem speaker

4

Thousands to observe International Yoga Day at Washington Monument: Indian envoy

5

Honor 20 review: Beauty with beastly performances

more

Editors' Picks

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

Kiara Advani's look in Kabir Singh.

Kiara Advani has this to say about her de-glam look in 'Kabir Singh'

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

TV queen Ekta Kapoor turned 44 on June 7. Hence, the producer hosted a birthday bash at her residence in Mumbai. Interestingly, Bollywood and TV celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Nushrat Bharucha, Krystle D'souza, Mahie Gill and others had attended the bash. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ekta Kapoor b'day bash: Sidharth, Nushrat & others attend TV queen's party

Bollywood divas like Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Malaika Arora, Hina Khan and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Beauties in town: Deepika, Kangana, Anushka and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka Chopra and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Malaika, Shahid-Kiara, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

On the occasion of Eid 2019, Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: SRK, Salman, Priyanka & others snapped in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Salman Khan arranged a special premiere show of his Eid release, Bharat at PVR Lower Parel in Mumbai. Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Tiger Shroff, Tabu, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday, Zaheer Iqbal and others made stylish appearance at Bharat premiere. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bharat premiere: Tiger, Karan, Nora & others watch Salman-Katrina's film

Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kangana Ranaut, Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Salman, Kangana, Malaika & others spotted in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham