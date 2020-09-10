Thursday, Sep 10, 2020 | Last Update : 04:55 PM IST

170th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

4,470,166

95,529

Recovered

3,471,495

73,057

Deaths

75,119

1,168

Maharashtra96734968646227787 Andhra Pradesh5275124256074634 Tamil Nadu4805244232318093 Karnataka4217303154336808 Uttar Pradesh2850412169014112 Delhi2011741727634638 West Bengal1900631629923730 Bihar152192135791775 Telangana147642115072916 Assam133066103505633 Odisha12403196364633 Gujarat108295889153150 Kerala9591870917385 Rajasthan95736794501178 Haryana8335365143882 Madhya Pradesh79192598501640 Punjab69684505582061 Jharkhand5689740659512 Chhatisgarh5293223938477 Jammu and Kashmir4754233871832 Uttarakhand2721118263372 Goa2225117156262 Puducherry1808412967347 Tripura167369653161 Himachal Pradesh8147558662 Manipur7362554840 Chandigarh6704414077 Arunachal Pradesh554539069 Nagaland437537768 Meghalaya3197182319 Sikkim198914297 Mizoram11927500
  World   Americas  10 Sep 2020  Here's what Bob Woodward's book 'Rage' says about Donald Trump
World, Americas

Here's what Bob Woodward's book 'Rage' says about Donald Trump

THE ASIAN AGE / AP | AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Sep 10, 2020, 2:42 pm IST
Updated : Sep 10, 2020, 2:42 pm IST

Woodward is reported to have done 18 interviews with Trump for the book, due to be published September 15

President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a campaign rally at Smith Reynolds Airport, in Winston-Salem. (AP)
  President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a campaign rally at Smith Reynolds Airport, in Winston-Salem. (AP)

Washington: The latest book penned by veteran US journalist Bob Woodward, ‘Rage’, has raised some grave accusations against the US president Donald Trump, including that he deliberately played down the coronavirus pandemic despite knowing it’s seriousness.

Woodward is reported to have done 18 interviews with Trump for the book, due to be published September 15. The revelations come as the US stands as the worst-hit in this pandemic with 6.38 million cases and 190,872 deaths so far.

 

Playing down the pandemic

President Donald Trump admitted he tried to minimize the seriousness of the threat from Covid-19 at the outset of the pandemic in the audio recordings released Wednesday from interviews.

"I wanted to always play it down," Trump said about the pandemic in an interview with Woodward on March 19, according to a CNN preview of the book.

"I still like playing it down, because I don't want to create a panic," he said in the conversation with Woodward, which was recorded.

In another recorded interview, on February 7, he told Woodward the virus "goes through the air" -- despite repeatedly mocking people who wear masks in the weeks and months after. It took until July before he was seen publicly wearing a mask.

 

Trump, in his reaction, did not claim he wasn’t downplaying the pandemic threat. Speaking to reporters at the White House, he denounced the book as "another political hit job" and said if he'd downplayed COVID-19 it was to prevent a "frenzy."

"I don't want people to be frightened," he said.

"I'm not going to drive this country or the world into a frenzy," he said. "We have to show leadership and the last thing you want to do is create a panic."

He slammed Woodward for doing "hit jobs with everybody" and said he "probably, almost definitely won't read it because I don't have time to read it."

‘Kim tells me everything’

 

The excerpts also provide new details about the president's thoughts on North Korea's Kim Jong Un, racial unrest and a mysterious new weapon that Trump claims other world powers don't know about.

Woodward wrote that Trump said he was impressed with Kim when he first met the North Korean leader in Singapore in 2018 and that Kim was “far beyond smart.” Trump also said that Kim “tells me everything” and even gave the president a graphic account of how Kim had his own uncle killed.

As he engaged in nuclear arms talks with Kim, Trump dismissed intelligence officials' assessments that North Korea would never give up its nuclear weapons. Trump told Woodward that the CIA has “no idea” how to handle Pyongyang.

 

Trump also dismissed criticism about his three meetings with Kim, claiming the summits were no big deal. Critics said that by meeting Kim, Trump provided the North Korean leader with legitimacy on the world stage.

“It takes me two days. I met. I gave up nothing,” said the president, who likened North Korea's attachment to its nuclear arsenal to somebody who is in love with a house and “they just can't sell it.”

The “law and order” president

In June, after federal agents forcibly removed protesters from Washington's Lafayette Square to make way for Trump to stage a photo opportunity outside a church near the White House where he held up a bible, Trump called Woodward to boast about how he was for “law and order.”

 

“We're going to get ready to send in the military slash National Guard to some of these poor bastards that don't know what they're doing, these poor radical lefts,” Trump told Woodward, who recorded Trump.

Later that month, Woodward asked the president if, as a white man, he had a responsibility to better “understand the anger and pain” felt by Black Americans.

“No,” Trump replied. “I don't feel that at all.” As Woodward pressed Trump about discrimination and inequalities suffered by Black people over the years, the president pointed to how the unemployment rate for Black Americans fell before the pandemic.

 

When the two spoke again about race relations on June 22, Woodward asked Trump whether he thought there was systemic racism in America.

“Well, I think there is everywhere,” Trump said. “I think probably less here than most places. Or less here than many places.” Asked by Woodward whether racism “is here” in the United States in a way that affects people's lives, Trump replied: “I think it is. And it's unfortunate. But I think it is.”

America’s secret weapon

In discussions with Woodward about rising tensions in 2017 between the US and North Korea, Trump said: "I have built a (nuclear) weapons system that nobody's ever had in this country before. We have stuff that you haven't even seen or heard about. We have stuff that (Russian President Vladimir) Putin and (Chinese President Jinping) Xi have never heard about before.”

 

Woodward writes that sources, who spoke to him on condition of anonymity, confirmed that the US military had a “secret new weapons system." But the sources did not provide details and told Woodward, according to the book, that they were surprised Trump had disclosed it.

Trump national security adviser Robert O'Brien told Fox News' “Special Report” on Wednesday that the president did not talk about any specific weapon system. “We're always on the cutting edge and we've always got something out there that our adversaries don't know about," O'Brien said.

Tags: rage book, bob woodward, donald trump, play down virus, kim jong un, secret weapon, woodward book summary, trump on systematic racism, woodward tapes

Related Stories

Latest From World

Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden delivers remarks in the parking lot outside the United Auto Workers Region 1 offices on September 09, 2020 in Warren, Michigan.(AFP)

Russian hackers suspected in targeting Biden campaign firm

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. (AFP File)

Navalny's condition improving, police guard stepped up

A man looks at his phone as he sits in front of a mural of a koala in Melbourne on September 10, 2020. - A dispute over protection measures for Australia's endangered koalas threatened September 10 to topple the government of the country's biggest state. (AFP)

Koala row threatens leader of Australia's biggest state

Latest Woodward book says Trump downplayed COVID seriousness

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham