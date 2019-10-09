Wednesday, Oct 09, 2019 | Last Update : 05:44 PM IST

World, Americas

Former US president Jimmy Carter advises Trump to tell truth 'for a change'

REUTERS
Published : Oct 9, 2019, 12:45 pm IST
Updated : Oct 9, 2019, 12:45 pm IST

The Republican leader faces allegations he abused his office by pushing Ukraine to investigate his political rival Joe Biden.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Trump administration blocked a key witness from appearing before three House committees, prompting a subpoena. (Photo: FIle)
 Earlier on Tuesday, the Trump administration blocked a key witness from appearing before three House committees, prompting a subpoena. (Photo: FIle)

Washington: Former Democratic US President Jimmy Carter on Tuesday called on President Donald Trump to cooperate with Congress' impeachment inquiry, saying his refusal to comply with lawmakers' requests has left Americans grappling for answers.

The Republican leader faces allegations he abused his office by pushing Ukraine to investigate his political rival Joe Biden.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Trump administration blocked a key witness from appearing before three House committees, prompting a subpoena.

"Tell the truth, I think, for a change," Carter told MSNBC when asked what advice he would give Trump.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing over Ukraine and has reacted to the inquiry with a flurry of posts on Twitter lobbing obscenities and insulting nicknames for Democratic lawmakers, who launched their impeachment probe two weeks ago.

While the Republican-led Senate now is "unlikely" to remove Trump even if the Democratic-controlled House backs impeachment, Carter said that could change depending on what the investigation reveals.

"If the facts reveal an increasing number of things that he has actually done, then of course impeachment is possible and removal from office is possible," the nation's oldest living former president told MSNBC.

Carter, 95, ran on a pledge of honesty and served one term in the White House from 1977 to 1981. He suffered from his own political controversies including a US hostage crisis in Iran.

He criticised Trump's response to the impeachment probe, saying blocking witnesses and documents was "stonewalling."

"That's a departure from custom and a departure from what the American people expect," Carter said. "That in itself is going to be... another item of evidence that can be used against him."

"Trump," he said, "should restrain himself on Twitter and give the House of Representatives and the Senate -- and the general public -- the evidence that we need to form a case either for or against him."

Representatives for the other living former US presidents -- Democrats Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, and Republican George W Bush -- could not be immediately reached for comment.

Clinton became the second US president to be impeached by in 1998, but was not removed from office by the Senate Congress took up impeachment proceedings against President Andrew Johnson in 1868 and President Richard Nixon resigned in 1974 under threat of impeachment.

Tags: donald trump, trump-ukraine row, impeachment, jimmy carter
Location: United States, District of Columbia

Latest From World

Xi added that the parties should resolve the dispute via peaceful dialogue. (Photo: File)

China’s Xi says he’s watching Kashmir, supports Pak’s core interests: report

It was not until Christmas Day 2015 that he received approval to take leave and see his son. (Representational Image)

Canadian man asks for paternity leave, Japan firm bullies him, makes him submit DNA test

Umar, who was in early 40s, was designated as a

Al-Qaeda's South Asia chief killed in Afghanistan: report

The United Nations has an overall annual operating budget of several billion dollars, covering everything from humanitarian work to disarmament. (Photo: File)

United Nations may run out of money in October. Why?

MOST POPULAR

1

Andhra: Residents of village in Kurnool fight to show love for deity on Dusshera

2

Watch: Man, woman captured while abducting 8-month-old from UP bus stand

3

Detel Marvell review: Marvellous sound meets incredible range

4

Essential wants to reframe your perspective on mobiles; the result looks promising

5

Singapore replaces US as world’s most competitive economy

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

On Thursday, Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh launched their upcoming film, Marjaavaan's trailer in Mumbai. The actors made a stylish appearance at the launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Marjaavaan: Riteish, Sidharth, Rakul & Tara make stylish appearance at launch

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham