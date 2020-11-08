Saturday, Nov 07, 2020 | Last Update : 11:57 PM IST

Democrat Joe Biden is 46th President of the United States of America

Published : Nov 7, 2020, 10:24 pm IST
Updated : Nov 7, 2020, 10:36 pm IST

His running mate, Senator Kamala Harris has become the first Indian-American to become the Vice-President of the United States.

 The incoming President and Vice President of the US

Democrat Joe Biden has defeated President Donald Trump to become 46th president of the United States, US media networks said early on Saturday.

With Biden's victory, his running mate, Senator Kamala Harris has become the first African-America, Asian and Indian-American to become the Vice-President of the United States.

 

CNN, NBC News and CBS News have called the race in his favor, after projecting he had won the decisive state of Pennsylvania as well as several swing states like Michigan and Wisconsin.   

Biden, 77, is the oldest candidate ever elected to the White House. Trump, 74, has made as yet unsubstantiated claims of massive voter fraud, and his campaign has launched legal challenges in several states.    

Just after media networks gave the elections to the Biden-Harris ticket, both took to Twitter to thank the people of the United States.

Biden has already spent eight years as vice president to Barack Obama. His victory comes in his third run for the nation's highest office. On the other hand, Harris has been a Senator from California as well as the Attorney General of the state between 2011 and 2017.

