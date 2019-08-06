Tuesday, Aug 06, 2019 | Last Update : 11:08 AM IST

World, Americas

‘Americans must not let racist views become normalised,’ says Obama

AP
Published : Aug 6, 2019, 9:38 am IST
Updated : Aug 6, 2019, 9:38 am IST

Obama, like many presidents before him, has exerted caution as he avoids pointed criticism of his successor.

Former President Barack Obama said Monday, in his first public statement since a pair of mass shootings in Texas and Ohio, that Americans must 'soundly reject language' from any leader who 'feeds a climate of fear and hatred or normalises racist sentiments.' (Photo: File)
 Former President Barack Obama said Monday, in his first public statement since a pair of mass shootings in Texas and Ohio, that Americans must 'soundly reject language' from any leader who 'feeds a climate of fear and hatred or normalises racist sentiments.' (Photo: File)

Washington: Former President Barack Obama said Monday, in his first public statement since a pair of mass shootings in Texas and Ohio, that Americans must "soundly reject language" from any leader who "feeds a climate of fear and hatred or normalises racist sentiments."

The statement, which did not mention President Donald Trump directly, also reminded Americans that "we are not helpless" in the face of the nation's high frequency of mass shootings compared to other countries. "And until all of us stand up and insist on holding public officials accountable for changing our gun laws, these tragedies will keep happening," Obama wrote.

A shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday killed 22 people, and a second shooting outside a crowded bar in Dayton, Ohio, early Sunday killed nine people. The suspect in the El Paso massacre posted a racist, anti-immigrant screed shortly before the attack, investigators say.

The motive of the Dayton shooter, who died in the attack, isn't yet clear. Obama, like many presidents before him, has exerted caution as he avoids pointed criticism of his successor. But his Monday comments left little doubt that his urging to reject the normalisation of racism referred to Trump — who has spoken disparagingly about immigrants, calling them rapists and murderers, and has decried an "invasion" at the southern border.

Trump has previously tempered his criticism of white supremacy, though he said in scripted remarks to the nation earlier Monday that the nation "must condemn racism, bigotry and white supremacy." He also said he had directed the FBI to examine steps to identify and address domestic terrorism.

The former president noted that the El Paso shooting followed a trend of "troubled individuals who embrace ideologies and see themselves obligated to act violently to preserve white supremacy."

Obama advised Americans to also denounce the language of "leaders who demonise those who don't look like us, or suggest that other people, including immigrants, threaten our way of life, or refer to other people as sub-human." Such language has "been at the root of most human tragedy throughout history," Obama added, and has "no place in our politics and our public life."

Tags: us, racist, obama, donald trump
Location: United States, Washington

Latest From World

The group Sound Vision, which claims to be North America's pioneering Muslim media organisation, said demonstrations will also be held outside Indian consulates in New York and Chicago. (Photo: Representational | AFP)

US-based Muslim body to protest scrapping of Art 370

During the 2016 presidential elections, Donald Trump had promised to label China as a currency manipulator. (Photo: File)

Trump administration designates China 'currency manipulator'

They also released a video in which da Silva can be seen removing the mask and some of the clothes, and saying his full name. (Representational Image)

Video: Brazilian gang leader tries to escape jail dressed as his 19-year-old daughter

The US on Monday said it was 'closely' observing the events in Jammu and Kashmir following the revocation of Article 370 of the Constitution by the Indian government and urged all stakeholders to maintain peace and stability along the Line of Control (LoC). (Photo: File)

After Centre’s move on Kashmir, US urges to maintain peace, stability along LoC

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple is planning something huge behind the scenes

2

iPhone XR 128GB price slashed; grab Apple’s latest flagship at Rs 16,901 off

3

Video: Brazilian gang leader tries to escape jail dressed as his 19-year-old daughter

4

Sensational Apple leak confirms depressing new iPhone

5

Surat school created special human chain to celebrate abrogation of Article 370

more

Editors' Picks

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Amidst heavy Mumbai rains on Friday, Kajol, Jackie Shroff, Kajol's son Yug and veteran actress Tanuja has participated in Tanishaa Mukerji's tree plantation drive in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Amid heavy rain, Kajol, Jackie participate in tree plantation drive

The cast and crew along with the makers of the upcoming dance film Street Dancer 3D celebrated the wrap up of their shoot on Tuesday night. Present at the wrap up party were Varun Dhawan, Shardddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Producers Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Lizelle D’Souza and Director Remo D’Souza. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Varun, Shraddha, Nora & others enjoy Street Dancer 3D wrap up bash

Sanjay Dutt turned 60 yesterday and on this special day, the actor celebrated his birthday at the teaser launch of his next, Prasthanam. Produced by wife Maanayata Dutt, the event was attended by his film's co-stars Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff, Ali Fazal, Satyendra Dubey and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sanjay Dutt's birthday celebration at Prasthanam teaser launch; see pics

Today, Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt turned 60 and on this special day, the actor went on dinner with his wife Maanayata Dutt, sisters Priya and Namrata and his kids. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Happy B'day Sanjay Dutt: The superstar celebrates special day with family

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Kriti Sanon, Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra and other were snapped in stylish avatar. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Shahid, Malaika, Kriti and others step out in style

On Wednesday night, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora partied all night with their other girl friends. However, Kareena Kapoor Khan was missing from the party. The divas were looking gorgeous in their stylish part outfits. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Malaika, Karisma, Amrita and their girl gang party all night

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham