Wednesday, Jun 05, 2019 | Last Update : 10:35 AM IST

World, Americas

‘US shared nuclear power info with Saudi after Khashoggi killing’: US senator

REUTERS
Published : Jun 5, 2019, 10:20 am IST
Updated : Jun 5, 2019, 10:20 am IST

Timing of approvals is likely to heap pressure on Trump from lawmakers who have become increasingly critical of US support for Saudi.

Khashoggi, a native of Saudi Arabia, left in 2017 and became a resident of the United States where he published columns in the Washington Post critical of the kingdom’s leadership. (Photo: File)
 Khashoggi, a native of Saudi Arabia, left in 2017 and became a resident of the United States where he published columns in the Washington Post critical of the kingdom’s leadership. (Photo: File)

Washington: The Trump administration granted two authorizations to US companies to share sensitive nuclear power information with Saudi Arabia shortly after the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in October, a US senator who saw the approvals said on Tuesday.

The timing of the approvals is likely to heap pressure on the administration of President Donald Trump from lawmakers who have become increasingly critical of US support for Saudi Arabia since Khashoggi was killed in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October.

Khashoggi, a native of Saudi Arabia, left in 2017 and became a resident of the United States where he published columns in the Washington Post critical of the kingdom’s leadership.

Senator Tim Kaine, a Democrat from Virginia, where Khashoggi lived, called the timing of the approvals “shocking” and said it adds to a “disturbing pattern of behaviour” of the administration’s policy on Saudi Arabia. The Department of Energy granted the first part 810 authorisation on October 18, 16 days after Khashoggi was killed. The second occurred on February 18.

US authorities have concluded that responsibility for Khashoggi’s death went to the highest levels of the Saudi government. Riyadh has denied that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was involved.

The authorizations were among seven granted to US companies by Trump’s administration since 2017, as Washington and Riyadh negotiate a potential wider agreement to help Saudi Arabia develop its first two nuclear power reactors.

The Energy Department has kept information in the approvals to Saudi Arabia confidential, citing protection of business interests.

The department confirmed the two authorizations were issued after the killing of Khashoggi, but did not respond to a question about why the names of the companies have not been released. In the past, 810 approvals have been made available for the public to view at department headquarters.

An 810 authorization “simply provides US companies the ability to compete in the international civil nuclear market,” the official said.

Lawmakers have been anxious to be kept abreast of talks on nuclear power development between the administration and Riyadh to make sure any deal contains strict nuclear non-proliferation standards.

Saudi Arabia and Washington had begun talks about nuclear power development before Trump’s presidency. But progress has been slow as the kingdom opposes measures that would prevent it from enriching uranium and reprocessing plutonium, two potential pathways to making fissile material for nuclear weapons.

Last year the crown prince said the kingdom did not want to acquire a nuclear bomb, but if its arch-rival Iran did, “we will follow suit as soon as possible.”

Kaine, who had urged the administration to release the authorizations, said the approvals were “one of the many steps the administration is taking that is fuelling a dangerous escalation of tension in the region.”

Late last month, Trump declared a national emergency because of tensions with Iran and swept aside objections from Congress to complete the sale of more than USD 8 billion worth of weapons to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Jordan.

Riyadh plans to issue a multibillion-dollar tender in 2020 to build its first two nuclear power reactors, sources said in April. Originally expected last year, the tender has been delayed several times.

The United States, South Korea, Russia, China and France are competing for the business. Reactor builder Westinghouse, which has been hit by a downfall in the US nuclear power industry, would likely sell components to Saudi Arabia in any deal involving US technology. Westinghouse is now owned by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Tags: jamal khashoggi, saudi arabia, donald trump, khashoggi murder
Location: United States, District of Columbia

Latest From World

The H-1B visa, popular among Indian IT professionals, is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise. (Representational Image)

US company to pay USD 1.1 mn dues to H-1B employees, including Indians

Ajay Rana, 35, was found guilty of raping the woman in the back of his housemate's car in the town of Lowestoft in Suffolk, eastern England, after offering her a lift on December, 9, 2017. (Photo: Suffolk Police)

Indian in UK gets 7-year jail term for rape after DNA match from earphones

The H-1B visa, popular among Indian IT professionals, is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise. (Photo: Representational)

10 per cent decline in approval of H-1B visa: US authorities

The ruling by the Uppsala District Court on Monday is a setback for prosecutors who were hoping to issue a European Arrest Warrant for Assange and request his extradition from the United Kingdom to Sweden. (Photo: AP)

WikiLeaks founder Assange secures legal win, Swedish court denies detention request

MOST POPULAR

1

Panga: Kangana Ranaut enjoys South Indian food post kabaddi session; pic inside

2

Smriti Irani's PF certificate to be auctioned; proceeds to help women artisans

3

ICC World Cup 2019: South Africa vs India; DC's Dream11 Prediction

4

Smartphone tech we are dying for is real and it’s not from Apple or Samsung

5

Is Bollywood no longer afraid of ICC Cricket World Cup?

more

Editors' Picks

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

Kiara Advani's look in Kabir Singh.

Kiara Advani has this to say about her de-glam look in 'Kabir Singh'

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

more

ALSO FROMLife

The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery fire a 41-gun salute to welcome US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP/Tim Ireland)

Queen Elizabeth II hosts President Trump on his 3 day state visit to Britain

Men are seeing praying in a mosque during the holy month of Ramadan. (Photo: AP/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

Ramadan: Breaking of the fast in pictures

The most stylish of the lot of Indian celebrities who graced the red carpet at Cannes this year.

Cannes Film Festival 2019: India’s most stylish

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 10.

Cannes Film Festival Day 9: Celebrities turn up for Cinema against AIDS benefit

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 9.

Cannes Film Festival Day 9: Celebrities stun on the red carpet

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 8.

Cannes Film Festival Day 8: Glitz and glam on a roll

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham