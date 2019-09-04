Wednesday, Sep 04, 2019 | Last Update : 02:46 PM IST

World, Americas

Ex-US defence secretary says Pakistan is the ‘most dangerous country’

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Sep 4, 2019, 12:55 pm IST
Updated : Sep 4, 2019, 12:55 pm IST

Slamming Pak’s obsession with India he said it ‘views all geopolitics through the prism of its hostility toward India.’

He went on to castigate Pakistani leaders, in an indirect comment on the current Imran Khan government, saying ‘they don’t have leaders who care about their future’. (Photo: AP)
Washington: Former US defense secretary James Mattis, who left the Trump administration in January, has said he considers Pakistan as the “most dangerous country” he dealt with it in a long career spanning decades in the military and as a member of President Donald Trump’s cabinet, because of the level of radicalization of its society and its nuclear weapons, reported Hindustan Times.

Mattis also took a dig at Pakistan’s obsession with India, saying it “views all geopolitics through the prism of its hostility toward India.” He also said that has also shaped their policy on Afghanistan as the “the Pakistan military wanted a friendly government in Kabul that was resistant to Indian influence”.

Mattis, a seasoned US Marine Corps commander in Afghanistan as head of US central command and then as secretary of defense, he has long years of experience dealing with Pakistan and South Asia.

“Of all the countries I’ve dealt with, I consider Pakistan to be the most dangerous, because of the radicalization of its society and the availability of nuclear weapons,” Mattis has written in “Call Sign Chaos”, an autobiography that hit the stands on Tuesday. “We can’t have the fastest-growing nuclear arsenal in the world falling into the hands of the terrorists breeding in their midst. The result would be disastrous.”

A country with the world’s fastest growing nuclear arsenal, with large quantities of tactical weapons that its leaders have touted their horns about publicly. Even a member or Prime Minister Imran Khan’s cabinet recently. And Mattis writes, echoing a longstanding US concern, “We can’t have the fastest-growing nuclear arsenal in the world falling into the hands of the terrorists breeding in their midst.”

He went on to castigate Pakistani leaders, in an indirect comment on the current Imran Khan government, saying “they don’t have leaders who care about their future”.

Mattis also framed US-Pakistan relations as a continuing narrative afflicted by differences and distrust. “We could manage our problems with Pakistan, but our divisions were too deep, and trust too shallow, to resolve them,” writes, reported Hindustan Times.

That was the reason why, Mattis contends, President Barack Obama did not inform Pakistan of the US Navy SEALs raid that found and killed Osama bin Laden in May 2011. Mattis, a Marine Corps general, was then head of the US central command that has oversight over American military operations in Pakistan and Afghanistan.

“And that is the state of our relationship to this day,” Mattis writes in obvious implications for the current attempts by the Khan government to reset ties with the United States by persuading the Taliban, using Pakistan’s clout with them, to participate in peace talks as President Trump pushes to end the Afghanistan war, the longest in US history.

Tags: james mattis, pakistan, jammu and kashmir, terrorism, dangerous country
Location: United States, Washington

