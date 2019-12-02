White House says will refuse to take part in impeachment hearing

The second round of impeachment hearings will begin Wednesday.

US President Donald Trump's attorney has said that the White House would not participate in congressional hearings set to begin this week that will consider passing impeachment articles against the president. (Photo: File)

Washington: US President Donald Trump's attorney has said that the White House would not participate in congressional hearings set to begin this week that will consider passing impeachment articles against the president.

"We cannot fairly be expected to participate in a hearing while the witnesses are yet to be named and while it remains unclear whether the Judiciary Committee will afford the President a fair process through additional hearings," White House counsel Pat Cipollone wrote in a letter to the Democratic chairman of the Judiciary Committee in the House of Representatives, Jerry Nadler on Sunday.

The second round of impeachment hearings will begin Wednesday.

"Accordingly, under the current circumstances, we do not intend to participate in your Wednesday hearing," Cipollone wrote.