Saturday, Nov 02, 2019 | Last Update : 11:59 AM IST

World, Americas

Impeachment move by Democrats an attack on US democracy: Trump

PTI
Published : Nov 2, 2019, 10:27 am IST
Updated : Nov 2, 2019, 10:27 am IST

So far only two US Presidents Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton have been impeached but neither of them were convicted by Senate.

Democrats enjoy majority with 233 seats in the House of Representatives while the ruling Republican, from which Trump comes, has 197 elected representatives. (Photo: File)
 Democrats enjoy majority with 233 seats in the House of Representatives while the ruling Republican, from which Trump comes, has 197 elected representatives. (Photo: File)

Washington: US President Donald Trump has said that the vote by the Democratic lawmakers in the US House of Representatives to approve the process of impeachment against him is an attack on American democracy. The 435-member lower chamber of the US Congress on Thursday passed the measure, the third time in the history of the modern presidency, establishing rules for open hearings and the questioning of witnesses by members and staff by 232-196 votes.

Democrats enjoy majority with 233 seats in the House of Representatives while the ruling Republican, from which Trump comes, has 197 elected representatives.

“They've been plotting to overthrow the election. Yesterday's vote by the radical Democrats is an attack on democracy itself. But I'll tell you, the Republicans are really strong, the strongest I've ever seen and the most unified,” Trump said during his address at the “Keep America Great” rally in Tupelo, Mississippi on Friday.

So far only two US Presidents Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton have been impeached by the US House of Representatives but neither of them were convicted by the Senate, as a result no US president has been removed from office using the impeachment process. In the 100-member Senate, Trump's Republican Party enjoys majority with 53 seats and the Democrats have 47 seats. Given the current composition of the US Congress, the impeachment process is likely to sail through the Democratic controlled House of Representatives and unlikely to be passed by the GOP-majority Senate. Trump, in his first election rally, also alleged that the mainstream American media is too involved in this conspiracy.

“The media and the Democrats have been engaged in a corrupt partnership trying to impose their will and to thwart American democracy. And shifty, Adam Schiff and the media are continuing with the deranged impeachment witch hunt, this is one I never thought I'd be involved in, the word impeachment,” he said. Trump said that the "Democrats voted to potentially nullify the votes of 63 million Americans disgracing themselves and bringing shame upon the House of Representatives.”

The impeachment process has started deepening the bitter political divide in the US, which over the next few weeks and months is likely to develop into an unprecedented mudslinging and war of words between the Democrats and the Republicans. “Make no mistake. They are coming after the Republican Party and me because I'm fighting for you, they don't like it. This is different. They've never had anything like this. And they know they can't win,” he said.

Trump scoffed at Democrats' claim that he was so fearful of Democratic frontrunner and former vice president Joseph R. Biden that he asked Ukraine to investigate him for corruption. “Gee, I guess there's only one way — let's call up Ukraine for help,” he said mockingly.

“These people are sick. And here's the good news: the people get it,” he said. The president alleged that Hunter Biden, son of the former vice president, received “a payoff” for his position on a Ukrainian energy company board. “Experience with energy, he knew less about it than this young — How old are you? Six? This young beautiful person in front. And this young six-year-old is smarter. So I think I'd basically go with her,” he said. Earlier in the day, Trump told reporters at the White House that he cannot believe that the Democrats can impeach a president when the economy is doing so good.

“I can't believe they'd impeach. You have the greatest economy in the history of our country. You have the highest stock market in the history of our country. You have the best employment numbers and unemployment numbers in the history of our country,” he said. “You can't impeach a president who did nothing wrong. You can't impeach a president who has rebuilt our military, who's taken care of our vets with choice and accountability. Nobody thought those things could be passed,” Trump said.

“The Democrats are crazed. They're lunatics. In the meantime, we have the greatest economy ever. We have a man on the other side, Adam Schiff, who is a corrupt politician, as you know. He's a corrupt politician. He made up a speech and he read what I said and it wasn't what I said. It was a terrible thing he said, and many people saw that. That's how this whole thing--he started it as a con,” he said.

Tags: donald trump, 2020 presidential elections, trump-ukraine row, impeachment
Location: United States, District of Columbia

Latest From World

The terror outfits targeted civilians, journalists, community leaders, security forces, law enforcement agents, and schools killing and injuring hundreds in 2018, the report noted adding, that religious minorities faced significant threats from the terror groups. (Photo: File)

Pak failed to limit LeT, JeM from funding, recruiting, training terrorists: US report

UK's treatment of Julian Assange putting his life 'at risk': UN expert

The study, which was published by Gallup and Gilani Pakistan on Tuesday, said 53 per cent of respondents believe the country’s economy, specifically increasing inflation, is the biggest problem facing the country. (Photo: File)

Pakistanis feel inflation, not Kashmir, is biggest problem facing them, reveals survey

Musk is being sued for defamation in Los Angeles by a man who helped in the dramatic rescue of 12 boys trapped in an underwater cave in Thailand last year. (Photo: FIle)

‘Not sure about good of Twitter’: Tesla chief Elon Musk says he’s going offline

MOST POPULAR

1

Trump: 'Hero' dog to get a White House homecoming

2

Britain Speaker John Bercow yelled 'order, order' over 14,000 times during his 10-yr tenure

3

Controversy sparks as Chinese café dyes dogs to resemble pandas

4

Toyota's tiny BEV is coming to India

5

Point no 1: Priyanka explains why BJP's tribute to Sardar Patel makes her happy

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

This Christian Siriano dress had a plain black, figure-hugging design with a multi-coloured cape billowing behind it. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Dazzling colours graced the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham