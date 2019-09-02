Monday, Sep 02, 2019 | Last Update : 02:39 PM IST

Pak PM hypes Kashmir issue, personally attacks Modi: Ex-US envoy

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Sep 2, 2019, 8:41 am IST
He was American ambassador to India from 2009 to 2011 during the Presidentship of Barack Obama.

Former US ambassador to India, Tim Roemer, who was responsible for deepening and broadening the US-India partnership, has accused Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan of increasing the volatility of the region. (Photo: File)
 Former US ambassador to India, Tim Roemer, who was responsible for deepening and broadening the US-India partnership, has accused Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan of increasing the volatility of the region. (Photo: File)

Washington/New Delhi: Former US ambassador to India, Tim Roemer, who was responsible for deepening and broadening the US-India partnership, has accused Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan of increasing the volatility of the region. He also urged that the US policy should "remain steady towards strategic ties with India", and push Pakistan for "real results" on anti-terror cooperation, reported news agency IANS.

In a tweet, tagging Imran's opinion piece in the New York Times where he has threatened the world with the spectre of a nuclear war over Kashmir, Roemer said: "Pakistan PM Imran Khan hypes the Kashmir situation, personally attacks PM Modi, and increases the volatility in the region. US policy should remain steady toward strategic relations with India, emphasize CT cooperation, and push Pakistan for real results."

A few days ago, Roemer had condoled the passing away of former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. He tweeted: "Recent passing of my friend, Finance Minister of India Arun Jaitley. He was a bridge builder, brilliant lawyer, and huge cricket fan. The people of India will miss a dedicated public servant."

Roemer also oversaw signing of the Counterterrorism Cooperation Initiative with India to further expand cooperation in areas such as intelligence and homeland security, border security, money laundering and terrorist financing; and working with the United States to assist India on its Global Center for Nuclear Energy Partnership. He also stressed on commerce and exports, helping move India from America's 25th-largest trading partner to 12th.

