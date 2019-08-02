Friday, Aug 02, 2019 | Last Update : 10:27 AM IST

World, Americas

US preparing to withdraw thousands of troops from Afghanistan

ANI
Published : Aug 2, 2019, 9:18 am IST
Updated : Aug 2, 2019, 9:18 am IST

The Taliban and the US are getting closer to a deal centred around the latter's promise to withdraw its troops from the war-torn country.

The agreement, if reached, would cut the number of American troops in the country from 14,000 to between 8,000 to 9,000. (Photo: ANI | Representational)
 The agreement, if reached, would cut the number of American troops in the country from 14,000 to between 8,000 to 9,000. (Photo: ANI | Representational)

Washington: The United States is preparing to withdraw thousands of its troops from Afghanistan as part of an agreement with the Taliban to end the 18-year-long war, US officials have said.

The agreement, if reached, would cut the number of American troops in the country from 14,000 to between 8,000 to 9,000, the officials added. It may be noted that the said figure is nearly the same as when President Donald Trump assumed office in 2016, reported the Washington Post.

The Taliban and the US are getting closer to a deal centred around the latter's promise to withdraw its troops from the war-torn country, in exchange for the guarantee by the former that the Afghan soil, particularly the areas under the Taliban's control, would not become a platform for transnational terrorism.
"I would say that they are 80 or 90 per cent of the way there," said a US official. "But there is still a long way to go on that last 10 or 20 per cent."

Meanwhile, US special representative for peace in Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, called on Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Thursday, reported Dawn.

During the meeting, Qureshi said that Pakistan welcomes the progress achieved in the Afghan talks and would continue to play a supportive role for the successful outcome of the peace efforts.

Suhail Shaheen, the spokesperson for the Taliban's political office in Qatar, had recently told the Voice of America that they are hopeful of reaching an agreement with the United States during the upcoming talks. Shaheen added that the Taliban negotiators have done their part and it is now up to the American side whether they have "made up their mind" and take the next step of winding up the dialogue process.

Understandably, once the agreement between the US and the Taliban is inked, it will require the latter to immediately enter into negotiations with Afghan stakeholders. It may be noted that the Taliban, so far, have consistently refused to hold direct talks with President Ashraf Ghani's government, denouncing it as a puppet administration.

"We are committed that when the final agreement is signed with the Americans for the withdrawal of their troops and the timetable is given and international guarantors are witnessing the final signature, after that, we will go to the inter-Afghan dialogue," chief Taliban negotiator, Sher Abbas Stanikzai had said earlier this month.

Tags: ashraf ghani, donald trump, taliban
Location: United States, Washington

Latest From World

There were no other immediate reports of injuries. (Photo: AFP)

Amid ASEAN Foreign Ministers' meet, explosions in 3 places in Bangkok

There has been no official confirmation of it from the United States. (Photo: File)

'Osama bin Laden's son Hamza was very threatening to US,' says Trump

Trump said that PM Modi had asked for help during their bilateral meeting in Japan in June on the sidelines of G-20 Summit. (Photo: File)

Trump offers to mediate on Kashmir again; calls Khan, Modi 'fantastic people'

Islamabad abolished the State Subject Rule in Gilgit Baltistan in 1984, which resulted in demographic changes in the territory. People from different parts of Pakistan are free to purchase land there. (Photo: Representational)

Pakistan has been changing demography of PoK, Gilgit Baltistan, say activists

MOST POPULAR

1

Stunning Galaxy Note 10+ leak confirms Samsung breakthrough design

2

Every iPhone to come with stunning new feature

3

Apple’s radical iPhone redesign revealed in stunning leak

4

This basic level math question has befuddled the internet. Can you solve it?

5

After 'Lust Stories', get ready for 'Ghost Stories'; details inside

more

Editors' Picks

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The cast and crew along with the makers of the upcoming dance film Street Dancer 3D celebrated the wrap up of their shoot on Tuesday night. Present at the wrap up party were Varun Dhawan, Shardddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Producers Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Lizelle D’Souza and Director Remo D’Souza. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Varun, Shraddha, Nora & others enjoy Street Dancer 3D wrap up bash

Sanjay Dutt turned 60 yesterday and on this special day, the actor celebrated his birthday at the teaser launch of his next, Prasthanam. Produced by wife Maanayata Dutt, the event was attended by his film's co-stars Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff, Ali Fazal, Satyendra Dubey and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sanjay Dutt's birthday celebration at Prasthanam teaser launch; see pics

Today, Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt turned 60 and on this special day, the actor went on dinner with his wife Maanayata Dutt, sisters Priya and Namrata and his kids. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Happy B'day Sanjay Dutt: The superstar celebrates special day with family

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Kriti Sanon, Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra and other were snapped in stylish avatar. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Shahid, Malaika, Kriti and others step out in style

On Wednesday night, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora partied all night with their other girl friends. However, Kareena Kapoor Khan was missing from the party. The divas were looking gorgeous in their stylish part outfits. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Malaika, Karisma, Amrita and their girl gang party all night

Indian celebrities like Vijay Deverakonda, Kriti Sanon, Varun Sharma, Diljit Dosanjh, Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra, Malaika Arora and others were snapped in various parts of the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap: Vijay, Kriti, Sidharth, Parineeti and others step out in style

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham